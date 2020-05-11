Correction
In the two ZIP codes that make up North Stafford, there were 1,556 people who had been tested for the coronavirus, as of Sunday, when Stafford County had 374 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That information was stated incorrectly in a Monday story.
It is the policy of The Free Lance-Star to correct errors in a timely fashion.
