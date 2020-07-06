CORRECTION

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said a quote in a story Sunday about lawyers providing free representation to those arrested in Black Lives Matter protests in the city incorrectly described her position on whether charges should be dropped. Greenlaw issued this statement Monday:

“While our city supports freedom of speech and important conversations occurring in our entire nation, we also recognize that organization and structure are necessary to ensure the safety of all individuals in our community. We have worked with protest organizers to assist them in better understanding the legal processes that are enforced when laws are broken, including that these charges fall under the independent powers and oversight of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome your calls at 374-5400.

Tags

Load comments