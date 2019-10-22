Correction

Biographical and other information about Rabih Abuismail, a candidate for the Courtland District School Board seat in Spotsylvania County, was omitted from a story about the School Board races in Tuesday’s paper. The candidate’s responses to inquiries from The Free Lance–Star were inadvertently overlooked.

It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome your calls at 540/374-5400.

Tags

Load comments