CORRECTION

Home for the Holidays at George Washington Birthplace National Monument will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The date was incorrect in Tuesday’s History Calendar. Saturday’s event will feature tours of the Memorial House Museum, a program highlighting Washington Christmases, a chance to meet one of the park’s horses, a selfie station, kids crafts and writing letters to Santa. For more information, call 804/224-1732 or nps.gov/gewa.

It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome your calls at 540/374-5400.

