CORRECTIONS
The Spotsylvania County Soap Box Derby is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, at Dominion Raceway. The date was incorrect in Tuesday’s Town & County section. For more information on this year’s derby, visit soapboxderby.org/spotsylvania.aspx.
Also, King George County Service Authority is proposing a 10-percent rate increase for fiscal 2020, but in subsequent years, the proposed increase would be between 3 percent and 4 percent annually.
