Karen Kalinski of Stafford County was crowned queen of the area's first Mom Prom. Her name and address were stated incorrectly in a press release.
Also, the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services got permission from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to reverse a Medicaid policy on personal care attendants and their hours of coverage. CMS had required the change, and DMAS received permission to go back to the original criteria.
