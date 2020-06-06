2020 will be an historic year for many reasons, with more to come I suspect. The irony of the number is that as we plan for the future, we’ll need a new “2020” vision.
The global pandemic has demonstrated our inability to adequately respond, largely because of our inefficient healthcare system. Its effect on the economy demonstrates the instability of how we conduct business.
Racial injustices have once again risen to the surface after being silenced for generations, emphasizing the need to address inequality, injustice and poverty. Our America should be better.
The Olympics are the greatest field of international competition, where athletes compete to win gold, silver, or bronze medals. The gold is awarded to the competitor who represents the pinnacle of performance and achievement.
Unfortunately, in the contests that truly matter, when America is measured against its national competitors, we too often do not even earn a place on the medal stand.
In the critical measures of educational outcomes for our children, incidences of violence, individual carbon footprint, likelihood of upward social and economic mobility, and affordable quality healthcare and individual longevity, our country consistently ranks below our global competitors. The glaring statistics on our performance should force all of us to demand better from our elected leaders—and from ourselves. Why shouldn’t America rank as the absolute best example in the world in the outcomes that determine the quality of life of our citizens?
We need political reform with a singular goal to dramatically transform our dysfunctional partisan democracy of extremism into a functional democracy driven by innovative and term-limited political leaders.
We shouldn’t aim to move Left or Right, but Forward. We must create a revitalized, world-leading United States: America 2.0.
To be the example for the rest of the world to emulate, we must achieve success by leading our nation toward better outcomes in combating the challenges we all have in common: climate change, poverty, ignorance, sickness, income inequality, and injustice.
We must earn the credibility to lead through superior achievement. No one wants to emulate a loser. America must outperform global standards if we want to be the gold medal-winner of nations.
The Alliance Party (www.theallianceparty.com), and its candidates, believe that we should invest our national efforts into excelling in the critical areas that determine quality of life for all Americans, our global communities, and our planet itself. This requires that at a national level we have a unified vision of what success looks like, as well as unity of effort to achieve our objectives.
Universal and equal realization of benefits means that our elected officials must be a voice for all the people that they represent, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identification, sexual orientation, religious preferences, or who sponsors their campaign.
Our elected officials should embrace various cultures and identities to create an inclusive society representative of our tremendous diversity. The U.S. has one of the most diverse populations on the planet, which is an incredible advantage and opportunity to leverage in our aims to be the Gold-Medal Nation.
We are the nation that can lead the world. We have done it before and still do lead in a variety of areas, which shows that our success in winning the gold is not a matter of ability, but will.
We must immediately set our sights on winning the gold in the critical areas of economic renewal, environmental stewardship, providing quality and affordable healthcare, and educating the future generations of Americans to successfully compete on the world stage. These tasks should begin immediately, today, without regard for partisan politics, ideological constraints, or historical limitations.
