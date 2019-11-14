UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
Original story:
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 have been closed because of a multiple-crash Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the U.S. 17 exit, just north of the Rappahannock River bridge, VDOT said in a release.
VDOT said drivers can "expect significant travel delays."
As of 1:20 p.m., traffic was backed up at least three miles.
At 1:30 p.m., Stafford Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello said there were no injuries in the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and other vehicles. He said that the scene should be cleared soon.
We need another North to South 4 lane road in our area for an alternate route.
