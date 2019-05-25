The Family Birth Center at Culpeper Medical Center, part of the Novant Health UVA Health System, reports the following births for April 2019:
April 2, 2019: Hope Carolyn Owens, female, born to Dylan and Hannah Owens of Orange
April 9, 2019: Graham Harold Hokanson, male, born to Chris and Aly Hokanson of Culpeper
April 12, 2019: Jaxon Alexander Cordin, male, born to Jason and Jennifer Corbin of Culpeper
April 22, 2019: Mauricio Acuna Gomez, male, born to Mauricio Acuna Salvatierra, Georgina Gomez Roth of Orange
April 23, 2019: Ella May Conners, female, born to Chris and Amy Conners of Culpeper
April 29, 2019: Adeline Raign Gonzalez Tapia, female, born to Wendy Brito, Mitchell Gonzalez of Culpeper
April 30, 2019: Rori Lucille Bowman, female, born to Theron Bowman Jr. and Bethany Bowman of Culpeper