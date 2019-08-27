Henrico County-based tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. may be reunited with Philip Morris International Inc., the company it spun off 11 years ago
Altria, the Fortune 500 parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA and a major employer in the Richmond area, and Philip Morris International on Tuesday confirmed that both companies are in discussion "regarding a potential all-stock, merger of equals."
The announcement confirms more than a year of speculation that the two companies could re-unite, as both companies seek to navigate a changing marketplace for tobacco and nicotine products.
Philip Morris International, which sells Marlboro and other cigarette brands outside the U.S., was spun off from Altria as a separate public company in 2008. Philip Morris International has its headquarters in Switzerland.
"There can be no assurance that any agreement or transaction will result from these discussions," Philip Morris International said in a statement. "Additionally, there can be no assurance that if an agreement is reached, that a transaction will be completed."
Altria and Philip Morris International both said neither company would make any further comment regarding the discussions.
Any proposed transaction would need approval of the two companies’ boards of directors, the companies' shareholders, and government regulators.
The two companies are already working together.
Altria expects to start a test market in Atlanta in September of iQOS, another alternative to conventional cigarettes. IQOS, a “heat not burn” device, was developed by Philip Morris International and was approved for sale in the U.S. by the FDA in April.