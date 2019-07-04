Drivers planning to use U.S. 15/29 through northern Fauquier County between July 8 and Aug. 2 should prepare for a detour and likely delays when the highway’s northbound lanes are closed for safety improvements.
The “Cut The Hills” project will regrade the northbound lanes and remove two hills that have led to crashes on that busy section of highway just south of the Prince William County line, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a statement.
The work require closing the northbound lanes of U.S. 15/29 between July 8 and Aug. 2 from just north of the entrance to Battlefield Baptist Church to just south of the U.S. 29/215 intersection, a distance of about half a mile, VDOT said.
Northbound traffic will detour using U.S. 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using Interstate 66 east to Gainesville. The closure will not affect southbound traffic.
Drivers will be able to turn onto and from Route 215 during the closure, VDOT said. Access to private entrances, including Battlefield Baptist Church, will be kept open.
VDOT suggested allowing at least 30 more minutes for commuting or other trips during peak morning travel hours. If telework or alternate work schedules are possible, commuters “may wish to consider those during the closure period,” VDOT said.
Chemung Contracting Corp. of Mitchells is constructing the improvements under a $3.54 million design-build contract. Chemung is partnering with Volkert Inc. of Springfield, which is designing the project.
The U.S. 29 northbound approach to the State Route 215 intersection ranks as the No. 1 safety need in VDOT’s nine-county Culpeper District. It has the highest potential for safety improvement. In the five years between 2013 and 2017, there were 113 crashes on that stretch of highway.
For details about the project, see VDOT’s project website, virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt._29_fauquier_county.asp. The page includes detour maps, frequently asked question, presentations and minutes of the Route 29 New Baltimore Advisory Panel meetings, and previous studies of the corridor.
To receive notifications and updates about the project, email Lou Hatter, Culpeper District communications manager, at Lou.Hatter@VDOT.Virginia.gov.