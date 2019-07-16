A Remington woman has won $250,000 from a Golden Nugget ticket she bought at a 7-Eleven.
After finishing work for the day, postal worker Samantha Haines purchased the scratch-off ticket at the convenience store at 7489 Limestone Drive in Gainesville.
Sitting in her car and talking on the phone with her husband, she scratched the ticket, and couldn’t believe what she saw, the Virginia Lottery said in a statement Tuesday.
She had won the top prize.
Haines began crying as she told her husband the news. He thought she was kidding, at first.
Later, when she claimed her prize at a Virginia Lottery center, Haines told officials, “I feel a little bit calm. I don’t know if it just hasn’t sunk in!”
She has begun looking for homes for sale in the area, the lottery said. The mother of five children plans to use her winnings as a down payment on a house for her family.
Haines is the third person to win the top prize in the Golden Nugget game. That means one more top prize remains unclaimed, lottery officials said.
The game features cash prizes and instant-win Las Vegas trips.
The odds of winning the $250,000 prize are 1-in-489,600. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1-in-3.45.
Fauquier, where Haines lives, received more than $2.3 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.
Editor’s note: The lottery’s statement also spelled the winner’s last name as Haynes.