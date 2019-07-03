One of Culpeper County’s loveliest and most storied farms will host this fall’s major annual fundraiser for the Museum of Culpeper History.
Brandy Rock Farm will host the “History Alfresco” gala on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jeremy and Merril Stock, the owners of this beautiful and extensive property north of the village of Brandy Station in eastern Culpeper County, will serve as hosts.
The main house at Brandy Rock Farm was built in the mid-1930s by Adm. Lewis Strauss (1896-1974), who purchased the 1,600-acre farm in 1933. Strauss chaired the Atomic Energy Commission from 1953 to 1958, during the height of the Cold War, and was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
He was close friends with President Dwight D. Eisenhower, with whom he shared an interest in raising black angus cattle. He enjoyed the time he spent at his home in Brandy Station, on the northern end of Fleetwood Hill, and was involved in the community.
In 1952, Strauss was the master of ceremonies for the dedication of the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. Along with John M. Fisher, he served as co-benefactor of the Culpeper Regional Hospital in 1955.
During the American Civil War, Brandy Rock Farm witnessed much combat as soldiers waged the Battle of Brandy Station on June 9, 1863. The largest cavalry engagement ever fought on the North American continent, the battle engaged more than 20,000 men, nearly all on horseback. Brandy Station was the opening action of the Gettysburg Campaign, which Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee launched from Culpeper County.
At Brandy Station, Union Gen. John Buford, who later held the high ground near a little Pennsylvania town when the Battle of Gettysburg began, moved his troops across the Brandy Rock Farm to attack Confederate Gen. Rooney Lee, who held the high ground of northern Fleetwood Hill. As the combatants fought, “out flew the sabers and most handsomely were they used,” Buford wrote.
Buford would “gain the crest” of northern Fleetwood Hill from Lee, though Lee’s retreat solidified the nearby Confederate line. Ultimately, no clear victor emerged in the Battle of Brandy Station.
Invitations to “History Alfresco” will be mailed to the museum’s membership in late August, and will be made available to the general public through newspaper notices and online postings. Individual tickets cost $120 per person. Table sponsorships, with eight tickets, start at $1,000. Catering services will be provided by Shawn’s Gourmet Catering of Culpeper.
To learn more about the significance of Brandy Rock Farm during the Civil War and of Adm. Lewis Strauss, its home’s original owner, museum officials hope people will join in support of the community’s Museum of Culpeper History!
The Museum of Culpeper History is in the historic train depot in downtown Culpeper. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. For details, visit www.culpepermuseum.com or call 540-829-1749.