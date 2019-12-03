Citizens packed the Culpeper Board of Supervisors morning meeting Tuesday for discussion of a resolution declaring the locality a 2nd Amendment Constitutional County.
Many donned bright orange stickers reading, “Guns save lives.”
The seven-member board easily and unanimously passed the resolution, joining a growing number of localities doing so in reaction to expected gun control legislation in 2020 in the now Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly.
On Tuesday, King George County’s Board of Supervisors was also scheduled to discuss a similar resolution that would make King George a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
“All my adult life, in the military and in local government, I’ve sworn to uphold the Constitution and I’ll be damned if any politician down in Richmond or anywhere else is going to get me to change my mind,” said Culpeper Supervisor Bill Chase, a Vietnam veteran.
The overflow audience in attendance erupted in applause at this statement as Chase invited Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins to the podium to share his thoughts on the 2nd Amendment.
“The right to bear arms, some believe the 2nd Amendment gives us that right, when in fact it’s a God-given right. If you don’t believe in God, it’s a law of nature that every creature can defend their lives from threats,” Jenkins said.
The resolution adopted Tuesday reads, in part: “The Board of Supervisors implores the Virginia General Assembly, the United States Congress and other agencies of the commonwealth of Virginia and the United States government to preserve, uphold and protect the rights of the citizens to keep and bear arms under the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States by rejecting any provision, law or regulation that may infringe, have the tendency to infringe or place any additional burdens on the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
The true patriots are speaking. Molon labe.
stupid
What is stupid about self defense?
not a thing. Guns are rarely used for self-defense, however
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.