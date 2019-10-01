The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted myriad additions to its Utility Scale Solar Development Policy, most notably a provision that would recommend limiting total solar development in the county to 2,400 acres – 1 percent of the total land mass in Culpeper.
Also newly adopted as part of the policy is a paragraph, “Culpeper County intends to limit ‘utility scale solar sprawl’ in order to preserve farmland, protect historic resources and insure development is compatible with neighboring properties by limiting both the overall number of acres dedicated to this land use in the county and by limiting the size of individual projects.”
“You can’t set a cap on solar, but you can set an upper target,” advised County Administrator John Egertson.
Ceasing approval of projects once the target is reached is legally inadvisable, noted County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis. She referenced a general principle in Virginia law that restricts localities from enacting a ban on rezonings or conditional use permits – the latter is required for solar power plants.
Once and if the 2,400 acres is reached, she added, the board could base its decisions about other solar proposals on the renewable energy footprint it would take to power county homes and businesses, in line with the Commonwealth Energy Policy that is part of state law.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday also approved a provision in the solar policy limiting mass grading of land to 50 acres at a time and individual projects to no more than 300 acres of actual solar panel installation.
The solar policy already prohibits projects on state and federally-recognized Civil War battlefields. New language now approved also discourages solar projects adjacent to battlefield held in historic easement.
Supervisor Bill Chase, a proponent of large scale solar, spoke up about the policy changes saying the document is just that – a policy.
“It is just a guideline,” he said, noting any other future elected board, “can make changes based on difference of opinion. The board can go in the other direction.”
Chase did not vote on last October’s approval of a 1,000 acre project in his Stevensburg-area neighborhood as a small portion of his land is slated to be part of it. That project remains yet inactive; the developers have until Oct. 2, 2020 to begin construction before the county permit becomes void.
Tuesday’s board discussion about the controversial solar question turned a bit testy at times after Supervisor Jack Frazier criticized the three-member Rules Committee for discussing the matter at its meeting last month without input from the entire seven-member board. He said he had to read about the proposed changes a few days later in the Star-Exponent.
Supervisors Alexa Fritz, Sue Hansohn and Steve Walker serve on the Rules Committee – all three are serving their final months on the Board of Supervisors as they are not seeking reelection in November.
Fritz told Frazier that Rules Committee meetings are open to all members of the board of supervisors.
“You could have been here,” she said.
Frazier shot back that all three members of the Rules Committee “won’t even be here next year when we all have to deal with this.” Hansohn said she was willing to remain at Tuesday’s meeting until midnight to hash out differences over the solar policy.
Frazier said his main concern was beefing up the decommission process at the end of a solar project’s life when the developer is required to remove all the equipment and return the soil to its original condition. He advocated for multiple surety bonds ensuring the developer covers the entire cost for that process as well as during construction.
To address his concerns, additional language was added to the county’s solar rules requiring separate bonds for various factors including erosion and sediment control, stormwater management, construction, landscaping, decommissioning and liability insurance.
Frazier and Supervisor Gary Deal advocated for placing in the policy a dollar amount per acre of land to be taken out of solar use at project’s end. Hansohn said that number is unknown and would change as the years passed.
At this point, Chairman Brad Rosenberger admonished the board to stop getting bogged down in minute details. He said the policy was intended to give solar plant developers an idea of the elected board’s stance on future projects.
“This is a policy, not an ordinance,” Rosenberger said, adding experience with solar projects would be required before the board could place a monetary figure on decommissioning, per acre.
He added the policy, with the changes, was head and shoulders above the previous policy.
“What is presented here is better than what we had,” Rosenberger said. “We can tweak it going forward.” He said it would be foolish not to adopt the changes.
Hansohn agreed saying, “It would be nice to have something approved before the next application comes through.” She, however, expressed concern about the 2,400 acre recommended limit and the potential impact on farmers being able to use their farmland for solar projects.
Rosenberger agreed with the new rules beefing up surety that the developer will pay for decommissioning. He said solar plant prospectors needed to know “from the git-go, you are going to have this thing covered from the front to back so the county’s not obligated to clean up the mess.”
In spite of disagreements along the way, the board came together in adopting the new rules to its solar policy. Other measures added to the policy include: the owner of the conditional use permit cannot sell or give it to a third party without approval from the board of supervisors; encourage recycling of solar panels upon decommissioning; limit solar plant construction activity from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday (currently 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.); require that historic properties and resources be screened; prohibit the storage of solar power batteries on site; require that fencing be placed behind perimeter landscaping; require a lighting plan and limit maximum height of panels to 12-feet.
Also included in the policy are recommendations for a vegetation management plan, protection of soils, using local contractors, road repair, providing information on panel specifications and composition materials, toxicological information and the physical and chemical properties of all solar panels and corporate structure information, among other items.
