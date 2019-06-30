This report is provided by Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. It does not imply guilt.
June 19
Justin T. Veeney, age 32, 11000 block of Pauline Court, Culpeper; pointing and/or brandishing a firearm and/or weapon.
Christina Nicole Jenkins, age 25, 200 block of East Williams Street, Culpeper; sale and distribution of marijuana.
Dylan Jeffrey Killingsworth, age 19, 13000 block of Windmill Way, Culpeper; sale and distribution of marijuana; sale of drugs on or near school property.
Antonio Sedro Tansimore, age 46, 14000 block of Broadview Lane, Culpeper; five counts of distribution and sale for profit of a schedule I and II substance.
June 20
Megan Edwards, age 28, homeless, Morgantown, WV; burning or destroying personal property; intentional damage of a monument in a value greater than $1000.
Katie Corinne Leake, age 24, Aileen Road, Flint Hill; larceny of bank notes and/or checks; obtaining money by false pretenses; violation of Professions and Occupations Act; two counts of forging and uttering.
June 21
Justin William Taylor, age 27, 400 block of East Chandler Street, Culpeper; obtaining money by false pretenses; violation of Professions and Occupations Act.
Steve Arnold Knighting Jr., age 48, 400 block of East Chandler Street, Culpeper; violation of Professions and Occupations Act; obtaining money by false pretenses.
Kara Maria Hart, age 18, 3000 block of Wildmere Place, Herndon; two counts of violating conditions of release.
Edward Adam Lewis, age 31, 1300 block of Belle Avenue, Culpeper; four counts of probation violation on felony charge.
Walter John Stiefel, age 38, 14000 block of Germanna Highway, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substances; reckless driving; driving with a suspended or revoked license.
June 22
Jennifer Denise Dyer, age 39, 100 block of Moore Street, Orange; failure to report to jail; two counts of probation violation on felony charge.
David Salas Morales, age 37, 1300 block of Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; no driver’s license; driving under the influence of alcohol.
J’Vonte Guthery, age 26, 2000 block of Eastbourne Drive, Woodbridge; driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of marijuana.
Mark Frazier Richardson, age 36, 15000 block of Whippoorwill Lane, Culpeper; larceny greater than $200; assault and battery of a family member; breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony; grand larceny.
June 23
James Christopher Pullen, age 36, 800 block of Briscoe Street, Culpeper; driving after license was revoked for DWI or subsequent offense.
Tammy Jo Bragg, age 57, 1000 block of Dulin Drive, Amissville; assault and battery of a family member.
Shelby Marie Kidwell, age 51, 1000 block of Dulin Drive, Amissville; assault and battery of a family member.
Norvin Antonio Salazar, age 25, 200 block of Jackson Street, Warrenton; contempt of court.
June 24
Aris Eduardo Lobo Perez, age 18, 1400 block of Orange Road, Culpeper; possession of marijuana; unlawful purchase or possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Pedro Tenorio Cortes, age 25, Williamsburg; failure to appear.