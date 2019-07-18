Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH HAS ALSO BEEN ISSUED FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH HAS ALSO BEEN ISSUED FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...POTENTIALLY AROUND 110 TO 115 DEGREES EACH DAY WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE MIDDLE 90S TO AROUND 100 DEGREES AND DEWPOINTS IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 70S. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUSLY HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY COULD QUICKLY CAUSE HEAT STRESS OR HEAT STROKE IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HIGH TEMPERATURES IS POSSIBLE. PREPARE FOR EXTREME TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WHICH WOULD CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE EXPECTED. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - CALL 911. &&