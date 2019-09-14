Experiencing a lull in applications for solar power plants, Culpeper supervisors are eyeing new regulations to limit the projects’ size and impacts on farmland, historic resources and neighbors.
At its meeting last week, the Board of Supervisors’ Rules Committee forwarded to the full board—without a recommendation—numerous changes to the county’s Utility Scale Solar Facility Development Policy, including limiting individual projects to 300 acres and 16 brand-new “draft example conditions.”
Near the beginning of the meeting, County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis cautioned the committee that state law requires localities to be “reasonable” when permitting land-use activities such as solar development. Alexis said a “hard and fast cap” on solar projects is not allowed, adding, “You can’t have a moratorium on land use in Virginia.”
She compared it to when the Virginia General Assembly—about 20 years ago—shifted control of the application of human waste on farmland from local counties to the state Department of Environmental Quality. The regulatory shift resulted to ensure uniformity among which farmers could use the free fertilizer, biosolids, while avoiding arbitrary decisions by elected boards influenced by constituents’ complaints.
“Like with biosolids, if the General Assembly feels counties are being unreasonable, they might take away the counties’ power to regulate solar projects,” Alexis said.
Catalpa District Supervisor Sue Hansohn said, “We have to be careful what we do to be reasonable because you might get what you don’t want.”
A recommended staff change to the solar policy would limit “mass grading” of land for projects to 50 acres at a time. The significant change aims to protect the integrity of agricultural soils, County Administrator John Egertson said.
Egertson said it and the other proposed changes to the policy were based on public feedback as well as a presentation last month by a planning official from Spotsylvania County, where 3,500-acre solar plant is being built.
A proposed revision to the beginning of the Culpeper policy states, “Culpeper County intends to limit ‘utility scale solar sprawl’ in order to preserve farmland, protect historic resources and insure development is compatible with neighboring properties by limiting both the overall number of acres dedicated to this land use in the county and by limiting the size of individual projects.”
Culpeper’s one approved solar power plant—along Blackjack and Batna roads in Stevensburg—is slated for construction on 1,000 acres. The Board of Supervisors, over opposition from neighbors, granted a conditional-use permit for the Greenwood Solar project on Oct. 2, 2018.
Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources is the developer and has two years—until Oct. 2, 2020—to start construction before the county permit becomes void. Egertson was not sure of the status of the project last week, saying he hadn’t heard from the developers since the project was approved. Greenwood Solar’s project manager did not immediately respond to a request Friday from the Star-Exponent for an update on the construction timeline.
California-based Cricket Solar recently withdrew its application to build a 1,600-acre project along Algonquin Trail in southern Culpeper after fierce pushback from neighbors afraid it will ruin the area’s historic, rural landscape. Its future remains unknown.
Culpeper’s solar policy already prohibits projects on Civil War battlefields recognized by the state and U.S. government.
New language discussed at last week’s committee meeting would also discourage solar projects adjacent to battlefield land held in historic easement. Such lands, Egertson said, deserve “a little extra attention.”
Hansohn took issue with it.
“Adjacent to battlefield land seems a little constraining to me,” she said, calling the proposed policy change “a bit of a stretch.”
Hansohn said she was concerned about how it would impact farms that touch battlefields: “I don’t want to hurt farmers.”
Another recommended policy change would limit total solar project development in Culpeper to 2,400 acres. The Board of Supervisors declined to enact this change earlier this year when it came up for a vote.
The renewed proposal adds this language: “The Culpeper County Comprehensive Plan emphasizes the county’s commitment to the preservation of agriculture as its primary industry. The limitation of utility scale solar development furthers this goal.”
Also recommended is a limit of 300 acres for solar panel installation, per project.
Hansohn wondered what that provision would mean for the Cricket Solar project. If the policy change is adopted, Egertson said, it would mean the developer could apply for more than one project, each limited to 300 acres.
Supervisor Alexa Fritz said she was concerned about “the cap.”
“We only have so many acres left—which solar company will get to use it?” Fritz said. “I’m concerned it will limit the opportunity of whoever wants to pursue it.”
Egertson responded that the policy is a guide for the supervisors that is not legally binding and can be changed by future boards.
Other staff-recommended solar policy changes discussed at last week’s committee meeting include:
• The owner of the conditional use permit cannot sell or give it to a third party without approval from the board of supervisors.
• Conditional use permit for solar projects would be revoked if inactive for more than 12 consecutive months.
• Encourage recycling of solar panels upon decommissioning; limit solar plant construction activity from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday (currently 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
• Require that historic properties and resources be screened.
• Prohibit the storage of solar power batteries on site.
• Require that fencing be placed behind perimeter landscaping.
• Require a lighting plan and limit maximum height of panels to 12 feet.
Other changes would require an erosion and sediment control plan and stormwater management program permit from the state Department of Environmental Quality before construction; a vegetation management plan; protection of soils; using local contractors and holding at least two job fairs no later than 90 days before construction; emphasis on local employment; road repair; providing information on panel specifications and composition materials; toxicological information and the physical and chemical properties of all solar panels and corporate structure information, among other items.
The Board of Supervisors is slated to consider the changes at its regular October meeting.
