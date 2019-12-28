The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.
These pets are available for adoption:
Flash, adult male beagle, found on Black Hill Road
Nellie, adult female Plott hound mix, found near Fleetwood Heights
Cheetos, 1.5-year-old neutered male Lab mix
Lilo, 2.5-year-old spayed female shepherd mix
