The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.

These pets are available for adoption:

Flash, adult male beagle, found on Black Hill Road

Nellie, adult female Plott hound mix, found near Fleetwood Heights

Cheetos, 1.5-year-old neutered male Lab mix

Lilo, 2.5-year-old spayed female shepherd mix

