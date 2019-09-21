The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.

These pets are available for adoption:

Luke, 3 years, male, hound/pit bull mix

Dozer, 4 years, male pit bull

Nala, 1 year, female hound/Rottweiler mix

Blaze, 1 year, neutered male pit bull

