This report is provided by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office. It does not imply guilt.

September 25

Sierra Lynn Curtier, age 26, 6900 block of Blackwells Hollow Road, Crozet; probation violation on a felony charge.

Anthony Duane Pollard, age 45, 300 block of East Spencer Street, Culpeper; three counts of violating probation on a felony charge.

Oscar Tiul Ba, age 21, 14300 block of Lovers Lane, Culpeper; felonious assault.

Wesley J. Wharton, age 26, 11500 block of Scotts Mill Road, Culpeper; failure to appear.

September 26

Kenneth Brian McGhee, age 55, 1600 block of Fort Valley Road, Sperryville; drunk in public, using profane language.

Kristi Lynne Gibson, age 46, 8600 block of Seminole Trail, Ruckersville; probation violation on a felony charge.

September 27

Charles Nelson Jenkins Jr., age 48, 14100 block of Chestnut Fork Road, Culpeper; driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Melissa Renee Tomkins, age 36, 10200 block of Shenandoah Path, Catlett; driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Patricia Leigh Gomez, age 26, 1900 block of Birch Drive, Culpeper; probation violation on a misdemeanor charge.

September 28

Rebecca Alaina Atkins, age 32, 12100 block of Hope Road, Amissville; assault and battery of a family member.

Dayatra Tashun Thompson, age 30, 2000 block of Hargrove Street, Henderson; failure to appear on a felony charge.

Tina Ann Braxton, age 44, 13200 block of Raccoon Ford Road, Culpeper; probation violation on a felony charge.

Steven Lynn Ankrom, age 57, 17200 block of Brandy Farm Road, Culpeper; assault and battery of a family member.

September 29

Bobby Joe Pennington III, age 32, 11100 block of Rixeyville Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, using profane language.

Ronald Lee Pollard, age 62, 9000 block of Carver School Lane, Rapidan; drunk in public, using profane language.

William Lee Hutcherson Jr., age 34, 1200 block of South East Street, Culpeper; probation violation on a felony charge.

Lisa Marie Elliott, age 43, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.

September 30

Wilbur Lee Glascock II, age 36, 4800 block of Parthenon Drive, Virginia Beach; possession of controlled substances.

Wiley Alexander Craighead II, age 34, 15100 block of Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville; contempt of court.

October 1

Devin Michael Reeves Sr., age 34, 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Culpeper; assault and battery.

Hannah Balca-Harutiunian, age 39, P.O. Box 655, Marshall; contempt of court.

Michael John Weakley, age 51, 1200 block of Belle Avenue, Culpeper; probation violation on a felony charge.

