A person driving past Culpeper Regional Airport might pay the cargo plane little mind.
The aircraft is clearly of another era, but only its odd markings draw attention to the Army-green Douglas C-47 that has been parked at one of end of the field since Sunday. They are “invasion stripes” hastily painted by crew members in the hours and days just before this troop transport took to the skies for the largest paratroop drop in history.
This C-47, which her crew dubbed “That’s All Brother” in a message to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, showed the way. Bearing tail number 42-92847, she led the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division across the English Channel to Normandy, France, in the final year of World War II.
This week, “That’s All Brother” has been resting in Culpeper County before heading to Washington’s Joint Base Andrews for the weekend’s gigantic “Legends in Flight” air show.
A few lucky visitors
In between rain showers on Sunday, pilot Doug Rozendaal and his crew showed a few visitors the legendary Dakota troop transport.
Rozendaal describes himself as “a farm boy” from Clear Lake, Iowa, the place where “the music died” when a plane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” crashed on Feb. 3, 1959.
But he serves on the board of directors of the Commemorative Air Force, which owns the C-47 and other vintage aircraft maintained by chapters across the world, and has flown most of the WWII aircraft still in the air. (The civilian version of the C-47 is the DC-3, which revolutionized air passenger transportation in the 1930s and 1940s.)
Rozendaal’s appreciation for these planes and their people is almost palpable.
“There are lots of incredibly historic airplanes in America,” he notes. “The Enola Gay is up the road in a museum at Chantilly. The Memphis Belle is in a museum in Dayton, Ohio.
“But I would argue this is the most historic airplane flying in the world tOday,” Rozendaal said. “... This was the lead airplane in Albany Flight in D-Day. When the Pathfinders [combat control parachutists] got to France and said ‘Yep, everything’s cool,’ the Allies launched 800 airplanes, and this was No. 1. That’s pretty big stuff.
“Eisenhower’s decision on that day is the reason why we live free,” he said. “... And this airplane is what began the end of the Axis powers.”
D-Day launched the Allies’ retaking of Western Europe from Nazi forces. Eleven months later, Germany surrendered.
Not much training
As their plane crews navigated through anti-aircraft flak over France, the 101st Airborne Division’s men jumped into the darkness on June 6, 1945, between 12:48 and 1:40 a.m. Most of its men had minimal training for nighttime missions. Three-fourths of them had never been under fire.
Their massive airborne assault, along with aerial and naval bombardment, preceded the amphibious landings on the Normandy beaches that have long gripped humankind’s imagination.
Twenty-four thousand American, British and Canadian paratroopers jumped shortly after midnight on June 6, 1944. One small piece of that story—the paratroopers of the division’s E Company, 506th Regiment—is told in historian Stephen E. Ambrose’s book “Band of Brothers” and the HBO television series adapted from it. One scene in the TV series vividly depicts the soldiers’ departure from an English airfield, nerve-racking flight into France and parachute drop behind enemy lines.
The paratroopers’ job was to block the Germans from reinforcing their troops at the Allies’ Utah Beach landing site, defend causeway exits off the invasion beaches, and help the Army’s V Corps unite the Utah and Omaha beachheads.
75th-anniversary plans
Next month, the aircraft’s Commemorative Air Force crew hopes to fly across the Atlantic to Normandy to take part in the 75th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day invasion. That event, “Daks Over Normandy,” will be the largest assembly of paratroopers and vintage C-47s, coming from around the globe, since 1944.
Rozendaal, 60, has been flying vintage aircraft since 1986 when he chanced upon a C-47 that FedEx based at his hometown airport for cargo flights.
An experienced civilian pilot, he quickly learned to fly the C-47, started flying cargo, joined the Commemorative Air Force, and began piloting “warbirds on weekends,” as he puts it.
He clearly loves such aircraft, and delights in educating people about what they and their crews accomplished.
“They’re old. They’re cantankerous. They’re maintenance hogs but, you know, their stories are what keep me coming back,” he said in an interview. “Yesterday, we took up two guys that jumped on D-Day for a ride, with their kids—a son and a daughter—in this airplane in Dover, Delaware. That’s big medicine. That’s rewarding work.”
In April, during the CAF World War II Heritage Days in Texas, the crew of ‘That’s All, Brother’ had the honor of flying the family of Capt. Allison Reams, who flew the plane extensively during World War II. Their passengers included Reams’ three children, three of his grandchildren, and six of his great-grandchildren.
Almost lost
Until recently, the plane’s WWII legacy had been forgotten.
But as two military historians, Matt Scales of the Air National Guard and Ken Tilley of the Air Force Reserve, researched the life of Texas Air National Guard officer John M. Donalson, a D-Day pilot, their trail led them to this plane.
They found its tail number and traced its postwar path to an aircraft “bone yard” in Oshkosh, Wisc., where it was in danger of being taken apart.
Basler Turbine Conversions had bought it to retrofit for more demanding work by stretching its fuselage and replacing its radial engines with more powerful ones.
An Oshkosh blogger wrote posts about it, and his posts were spotted by members of the Commemorative Air Force, a Dallas-based nonprofit that collects, restores and flies historical aircraft.
CAFT experts initially were skeptical. But then curator Keegan Chetwynd found a National Archives video depicting “That’s All, Brother” about to take off for Normandy in 1944. He saw its tail number (at 2:23 in the clip), and it matched the plates inside the plane in Wisconsin.
“At that point, my jaw kind of hit the floor,” Chetwynd told The New York Times. “I went darting down the hallway looking for the others to tell them we needed to go get the airplane.”
Rapid rescue effort
In short, the CAF did that, then raised millions of dollars to restore her to mint World War II appearance and to make her flight-worthy.
Now, Doug Rozendaal and his comrades get to fly her from air show to air show and share the C-47’s incredible story with the rest of the world.
From 9 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday, “That’s All Brother” will take part in the always-popular Joint Base Andrews Air Show. She won’t be flying, but will be open to the public for tours on May 11-12. Get details on the plane’s Facebook page or at jba.af.mil/Home/Air-Show.
Some 3,500 people have already signed up to see “That’s All Brother” this weekend when it visits Andrews. Its next stop, in mid-May, will be the Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Oxford, Conn. And then, onto Normandy.
Separately, other World War II era aircraft—six other C-47s and a T-6 “Texan”—are due to fly over Arlington National Cemetery at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Before assembling in Frederick, Md., to head to Arlington, they will pass over Manassas, Woodbridge, Clinton and Oxon Hill, Md.