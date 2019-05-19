This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
May 6
Oscar Kevin Crespo, age 25, 8000 block of Ashland Avenue, Manassas; failure to appear.
Ruben Morales Sanchez, age 41, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Tammy Lynn Rutherford, age 47, 10000 block of River Road, Rixeyville; concealment, altering the price of merchandise less than $200.
Taya Rutherford, age 18, 10000 block of River Road, Rixeyville; concealment, altering the price of merchandise less than $200.
May 7
Lisa Ann Robey, age 54, 800 block of Palomino Court, Culpeper; seven counts of forging coin and bank notes; seven counts of grand larceny.
Brandon Kendell Smith, age 29, 2400 block of Orange Road, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Luis Alberto Martinez Reyes, age 33, 800 block of Fairview Village Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Shawn Michael Hall, age 19, 600 block of Kings Grant, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
May 8
Regina Shaquana Bowles, age 32, 1000 block of Friendship Way, Culpeper; concealment, altering the price of merchandise less than $200.
Steven Lee Marcoux, age 30, 9600 block of Roys Lane, Culpeper; five counts of forging and uttering; three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.
May 9
Adelio Gregorio Quintero, age 56, 900 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; assault and battery of a family member.
Cynthia Carolyn Wright, age 33, 10000 block of Dunkard Church Road, Rixeyville; concealment, altering the price of merchandise less than $200.
Felicia Angel Holley-Poole, age 42, 7200 block of Burr Hill Road, Rhoadesville; failure to appear.
May 10
Estuardo Morales, age 28, 700 block of North West Street, Culpeper; DUI--third or subsequent offense within five years; driving after forfeiture of license.
Glenn Alan Pollard, age 48, 600 block of North East Street, Culpeper; assault and battery of a family member.
May 11
Lindsey Michelle Gravell, age 29, 8000 block of Botha Road, Warrenton; three counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Michael Lynn Hall, age 30, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; trespassing after being forbidden to do so.
Matthew Robert Jennings, age 30, 200 block of Whitworth Drive, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
May 12
Carl Wade Whidby, age 52, 100 block of West Piedmont Street, Culpeper; failure to appear.
Audrianna Octavia Gonzalez, age 21, 500 block of Fourth Street, Culpeper; giving a false identity to a law enforcement officer.
Khatter Faris, age 18, 500 block of Windermere Drive, Culpeper; profane, threatening language over a public airway.
Jennifer Lawrence Nollie, age 36, 1000 block of Townsend Boulevard, Fredericksburg; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Garcia Luna, age 42, 600 block of Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; failure to pay fines, costs or penalties.