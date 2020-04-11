CWS Finals Baseball

The Cavs celebrate their 2015 title in Omaha, Neb. The 2019–20 team had hoped to get there again.

 File / Nati Harnik / Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE—The residents of Omaha, Neb., weren’t the only ones stunned by the cancellation of the College World Series.

Like other contending Division 1 baseball programs this year, the University of Virginia baseball team was devastated when both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the NCAA announced the cancellations of their poststeasons due to the pandemic crisis.

The Cavaliers, 14–4 and just beginning ACC play, were on a road trip to Pittsburgh on March 12 when the learned the news. U.Va., which claimed the 2015 national championship, liked its chances to reach Omaha.

Head coach Brian O’Conner said his heart was broken for his seniors.

“It was a really, really very, very emotional locker room,” O’Connor said, describing the first team meeting after the news was announced. “You know, when you have kids that have poured their hearts and souls into what they do ..., [having] it to come to an abrupt end is tough.”

Fifth-year senior pitcher Chesdin Harrington said took out his emotions at U.Va.’s Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, where the team plays.

“I stood back on this broken down former bullpen mound, looked at home plate and started crying,” he said. “I stood in there for five or 10 minutes.”

—Bennett Conlin,

The Daily Progress

