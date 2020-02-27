Coach: Ben Olsen

Home pitch: Audi Field, Washington

Season opener: vs. Colorado, Saturday, 1 p.m.

2019 record: 13–10–11, fifth in the Eastern Conference. Eliminated in first round by Toronto.

Key player: G Bill Hamid

He’s here: MF Edison Flores, MF Julian Gressel

He’s gone: F Wayne Rooney, MF Luciano Acosta, F Gordon Wild

Lowdown: Rooney is gone, so is Acosta. Midfielder Paul Arriola has a torn ACL and may miss the season. But Olsen isn’t fretting because of a what appears to be a solid and deep roster. United added attacking midfielder Edison Flores from Liga MX, acquired versatile midfielder/defender Julian Gressel from Atlanta, and took the “on loan’’ designator off goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

Big question: What direction will D.C.’s attack go? Ola Kamara is a proven scorer for United (three 14-plus goal seasons) and the additions of Flores and Gressel should help. But if Kamara struggles at any point, D.C. needs secondary scorers to step up. United’s purchase of The Englishman Rooney showed the club isn’t afraid to splash a large amount of cash on a big-name player. Will they need to do it again?

