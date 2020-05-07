SAN JOSE, Calif.—From the Now It Can Be Told Files: Dallas Braden was burdened by a virulent hangover when he hurled the 19th perfect game in major league history on May 9, 2010. He had only himself to blame.
“I wasn’t following protocol,” he told Susan Slusser, A’s beat writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, earlier this week. “Until that day, I had never treated a start or the day before a start the way I did that day.”
It’s not an untold story in baseball. In 1970, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis threw a no-hitter against the Padres with—he said—LSD in his system. The Yankees’ David Wells threw a perfect game 28 years later against the Twins on one lone hour of sleep after attending an all-night “Saturday Night Live” cast party.
In “Ball Four,” author Jim Bouton recounted the day that a hungover Mickey Mantle walloped a mighty home run to the huzzahs of the Yankee Stadium faithful. “Those people don’t know how tough that was,” Mantle said, per Bouton.
Braden, who lost his mother to cancer in 2001, got the assignment to pitch on Mother’s Day.
“It’s just a day you’re trying to be get by,” he said. “You’re waiting for 12:01 to roll around so it’s over.It’s not like I was telling myself, ‘Let’s get crushed and tomorrow will be awesome.’ ”
But that’s the way it turned out.
