Canal Quarter Arts will be hosting a First Friday Open House this Friday, from 3-8 p.m. Darbytown Art Studio will also have a First Saturday Open House from from 3-7 p.m. The spaces have been closed since mid-March due to the global pandemic. During the events, people are asked to not congregate inside the studio; tents will be set up outside to allow for safe social distancing while conversing. For more information and see what safety measures are place, check out the Facebook event page.
Darbytown and Canal Quarter Arts return with open houses
- STAFF REPORTS
