Canal Quarter Arts will be hosting a First Friday Open House this Friday, from 3-8 p.m. Darbytown Art Studio will also have a First Saturday Open House from from 3-7 p.m. The spaces have been closed since mid-March due to the global pandemic. During the events, people are asked to not congregate inside the studio; tents will be set up outside to allow for safe social distancing while conversing. For more information and see what safety measures are place, check out the Facebook event page.

