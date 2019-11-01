BREAKFAST LINKS
- Anthony Rendon's new contract were he to test free agency? At least $200 million. A chance to stay with the Nationals and their cohesive nucleus? That's priceless, writes Steve DeShazo.
- Fredericksburg-area fans never wavered during Washington's whiplash-inducing run to a World Series crown. We asked them.
- The FLS Varsity student section challenge is on to the semifinals, with supporters from Louisa, Spotsylvania, Mountain View and Chancellor making the cut. Get your votes in!
