Ask manager Andy Lynn why Roxbury Lawn & Garden Center has such loyal customers, and chances are you’ll hear a dozen good stories and as many heartfelt laughs on the way to the full answer.
He’ll mention a staff that’s got a lifetime of knowledge on everything from water gardens to heirloom plant seed, customers whose families have shopped at the store and nursery in Fredericksburg for generations and the willingness for all on the staff to go the extra mile in many different ways.
“Sometimes, service means helping a customer who comes in with a weed in their hand who wants us to tell them how to kill it in their lawn,” said Lynn, who never met a stranger.
In another instance, that service is filling a special order for a hard-to-find plant or tree, say, a Sensation lilac or a Korean spice bush. Or maybe measuring out just the right amount of heirloom garden seed for speckled limas or brown crowder peas.
But the constant in all of Roxbury’s service, and something Lynn has a natural affinity for, is simply spending time talking to customers.
“There’s an old wooden chair by the sales counter, and I’ll flop down and ask a customer I’ve known forever to tell me how he’s doing,” Lynn said with a cackle. “Is his knee hurting, the gout in his toe acting up? It’s like the barbershop in Mayberry, mutual enjoyment between customers and our employees.”
Learning that Roxbury has won in the “Best Nursery” category in this year’s “Best of the Burg” competition, Lynn can’t help but note the bitter there with the sweet.
Earlier this year, Roxbury shared the news with customers that after a 90-year run, the business that’s one of the cornerstones of Fredericksburg’s retail landscape is shutting down, probably sometime in June.
But Lynn—whose explosive laughter can often be heard echoing off shelves filled with enough types of pesticide that he calls it “a horticultural pharmacy”—is quick to tell customers that Roxbury isn’t gone yet.
He noted that right now, the store which stocks everything you need for your yard, your farm and everything in between, is in what Lynn calls “the throes of spring.”
“We’re wide open; it’s our peak season,” he said, noting that Roxbury is still selling and even still buying flowers, vegetables, plants and more. “No, we’re not restocking bird feeders and shovels. But at this time of year, you have to have tomato plants, 10-10-10 fertilizer and grass seed.”
This takes Lynn down the path of how Roxbury has always worked to have more grass seed, by the pound, than any other source hereabouts.
“We have cool season, warm season, fescue, rye, shade, creeping red fescue, Bermuda, Zoysia,” he said. “I once had a customer who told me that creeping red fescue was a Commie grass and he didn’t want any part of it. I guess he saw it as his patriotic duty not to plant that type of grass seed.”
Joking aside, Lynn says he and all the staffers at Roxbury are finding out what the business that’s been open 360 days a year truly means to customers.
“We’ve really seen, honest to goodness, the emotion come out after the word went out we were shutting down,” said Lynn. “Our customers, who have always been so supportive, are responding with hugs and tears.”
Lynn said Roxbury has had the good fortune over the years to be asked to do things to give back.
Sometimes, that has meant letting nonprofits such as Downtown Greens use the facility after hours to hold functions and fundraisers. And on many occasions, the plants and flowers in spots such as the entrance to the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair or a Community Foundation function are on loan from Roxbury to lend a festive air.
Lynn—who started full time at Roxbury in 1977 and became general manager in 1993—said he has dearly loved his time with the business, his own “American dream.”
When that thread leads to his father Henry, who operated the store for years with wife Sunny, Lynn can’t help but work in one more good story: About the time his father, a poultry pathologist, agreed to help a chicken farmer figure out why his birds were dying.
“They were falling out all over, so dad dissected one of them and found that the animal’s stomach was totally empty. When Henry Lynn asked how much he was feeding his 450 birds, and heard they were getting just 25 pounds a day, it became clear they were starving to death.”
Then the punch line.
“You know what? That guy had the nerve to ask my father to pay for that chicken he dissected!” said Lynn, dissolving into a deep belly laugh that’s just one of the many things Roxbury customers will soon be missing.