H is paintings have been compared to the works of Norman Rockwell.
“He’s a much better artist than I am,” said Bill Harris of Fredericksburg.
Observers also have compared Harris’ work to artist Edward Hopper, who like Harris, favored urban and rural scenes, as well as depicting the lives of everyday Americans.
If you’re unfamiliar with Harris’ work, it’s not too hard to find in and around Fredericksburg.
“I’ve done a lot of the murals in town,” Harris said. “On the side of Sammy T’s, the side of Spencer Devon Brewing, there’s a bunch.”
You also can find his work at area restaurants, coffee shops and other nooks and crannies throughout the city.
Not only does Harris create beautiful murals, he also paints brilliant, intense, jaw-dropping portraits and Fredericksburg-unique landscapes in his downtown art studio.
Some of Harris’ more intimate pieces also may cause one to pause, ponder and wonder.
“I think when people look at my artwork, they think, ‘He’s pretty abnormal,’ but I’m really boringly normal,” Harris said.
Over the years, Harris has racked up myriad awards for his work, including artist of the year, best in show and first place honors. He’s also helped countless local artists in their own personal pursuits of happiness.
Before becoming an artist and a teacher, Harris worked in the paint department of a hardware store in Philadelphia.
“When I worked there, it was exactly the same thing as art, it was all problem solving,” Harris said.
“The thing that most people don’t get about artists, potters, metal workers, painters—there’s a lot of problem solving,” he continued. “There’s a problem that comes up, I have to figure out how to do this. Same with art, I have to figure out how to make this composition work.”
Harris, who has been putting oil to canvas since leaving the hardware business, today makes 100 percent of his income by either painting or by teaching art. As a teacher, he’s paved the way for hundreds of aspiring artists in the area.
“I have about 70 students now, mostly adults,” he said.
Harris’ studio is located at LibertyTown Arts Workshop at 916 Liberty St.
“I’m in the big purple building that the old Fredericksburg Hardware used years ago to keep their plumbing supplies,” he said.
Harris teaches four classes per week there for people 16 and older.
During the classes, he discusses not only what to do, but what not to do when becoming an artist, including buying unnecessary supplies and materials that some would-be artists will never use.
“People think oil paint is complicated and scary and really, it’s not,” Harris said.
“In fact,” he continued, “As people dive into the hobby, they discover they are truly creating heirlooms that will last an eternity for their own families to enjoy.”
Harris said students frequently paint their own family members, instantly creating family treasures, and those who return to art after leaving it for a number of years tell Harris they’ve forgotten how good it feels.
“When they’ve given it up for 30 years and they pick it back up, there’s a wave of emotion,” said Harris. “They’ve forgotten how it feels and often say they can’t believe they haven’t been doing this all along.”
Harris said painting gives him a feeling that many artists experience as they spend countless hours at the easel.
“We have to do it; it makes us feel whole,” Harris said. “We put a lot of time and effort into it, and it doesn’t always make financial sense. I see a lot of marriages split up because of it. It’s like going to the gym. You’re not doing it because you like wasting money and time, you’re doing it because artists have to do it.”
Harris said Fredericksburg has numerous venues where artists can display and sell their work, including restaurants and coffee shops and at special events. For many years, Harris showed his work at those places, but when he became a teacher, he discovered a way to promote the work of his own students, while simultaneously helping them launch their own careers as artists.
“I started plugging my students in with those places,” said Harris. “This year, we’ve done six shows at different restaurants like Sammy T’s, Sunken Well, Red Dragon, Hyperion and the downtown library.”
Harris considers himself a go-between for artists and the public events that will feature their work.
“What I’m able to do is be a conduit for their artwork to all these venues that will show their work,” said Harris.
“Restaurant owners want good, quality artwork to hang in their restaurants and they come to me to get artwork,” said Harris. “I have the students that want to make and show their art in hopes to sell it. I have the connections and I have the artists looking to fill that void, so that’s probably the thing that I do right now that is the most useful to the city.”
Harris said there is a vibrant community of artists locally who have developed a fellowship among themselves, spending time together at lunches and other social events beyond the art studio. But it’s art that’s at the heart of it, the real reason they came together in the first place.
Harris helps brings it all together for the public to truly enjoy at the annual Art Attack festival.
In 2012, Harris and fellow artist Gabriel Pons created the art project as an open-air, community event held on the sidewalks of Caroline and William streets.
The project allows the community a chance to celebrate local artists, while having opportunities to purchase beautiful, unique and original works of art.
It’s also a time to simply gaze at works that are destined to become a lucky owner’s priceless family heirloom, hopefully passed down for countless generations.
“I hope someday, when people think of Fredericksburg, they think, what an amazing art community we have,” said Harris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.