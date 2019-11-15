Bill Harris Q&A

Hometown: Philadelphia

Family: Three sons, ages 20, 22 and 24

Occupation: Artist, teacher

Who is your role model? I don't know if I've really had one specific role model. I've learned things here and there from different people and my influence has been from a variety of people. I'm fortunate that I've had a good group of friends I've known since elementary school, all doctors, lawyers, teachers, and law enforcement, not artists. A good group of close friends helps keep me grounded. They have no trouble telling me my art is awful.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? I'm pretty boring, honestly. I go home, I watch baseball, I like being alone, I'm not a big partier. I don't live some kind of wild artist lifestyle. I used to be a stay at home parent, I coached baseball. I think I was really normal.

What’s your favorite book, movie, or television show? The thing that makes me real good at painting makes it almost impossible for me to read. Also, I'm not a very good reader, my eyes just scan all over the place. Reading is difficult for me, I’ve never finished a book. There's some poetry that I can read. I read a lot of Charles Bukowski’s poems. I also love documentaries and am always amazed at something that sounds boring is really good. I recently watched a documentary on corn and it was fascinating.

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Ernest Hemingway, Johnny Cash, John Wayne, or go out and get into a bar fight with Robert Mitchum.