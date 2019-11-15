Marguerite Young Q&A

Hometown: Accomack County (on Virginia’s Eastern Shore)

Family: Parents—James and Alma Bailey who had 8 children. I had four brothers (two now deceased), three sisters (one now deceased). I have a son, Lawrence; five grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.

Occupation: Retired educator: Public school teacher and administrator

Who is your role model? My parents and Gladys P. Todd, a Fredericksburg educator, humanitarian, activist and leader.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? I can think of nothing that might be a surprise to others, as I think I am an open book and I talk too much.

What are your favorite books? "Three Minutes with God: A Weekly Devotional for Inspiration and Encouragement" by Jarvis E. Bailey; and "Giving It All Away: The Doris Buffett Story" by Michael Zitz

If you could spend one day with a historical figure or fictional character, who would it be? Mary McLeod Bethune, an educator, humanitarian, civil rights activist, stateswoman and philanthropist.