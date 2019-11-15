Marguerite Bailey Young said that her sister used to tease that Young “was involved in every organization known to man—and made up a few.”
But the late Florence Bailey’s teasing contained more than a grain of truth.
Young, 91, has been a driving force—and, in many cases, continues to play a key role—as an officer and board member on so many organizations that it’s hard to believe that she also had a lengthy career as a teacher, assistant elementary school principal, assistant high school principal and then director of instruction for Fredericksburg’s public schools.
Her dedication to community service included helping develop and maintain Hazel Hill Apartments after realizing there was a need for affordable housing in Fredericksburg. She still serves on the board of the Hazel Hill Healthcare Project, which provides nursing services and health education for the 145 families living at the complex.
Young also served on the Mary Washington Healthcare Board of Trustees from 1988 to 2000, was a founding member of its Healthcare Assembly, and is a member of the Central Virginia Health Services Board of Directors. In addition, she serves on the President’s Community Advisory Committee on Diversity at the University of Mary Washington; and is the treasurer of the Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) Church Aid Committee and chair of its audit committee. And she just gave up her position as treasurer of the Fredericksburg Branch of the NAACP, which she helped to resurrect and sustain.
These and many other positions have won her accolades over the years, including Fredericksburg Area Citizen of the Year by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce and Reunion Dedication Honoree by the Walker–Grant Alumni Association. She was honored by Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia as part of the sixth annual “Strong Men & Women in Virginia History” awards last year.
“Everything I did, everything I was involved with, I cared about,” said Young. “I would do the work.”
Hard work, helping others and faith in God were values instilled by her parents when she was growing up as the second of eight children in the close-knit Bailey family in Accomack County, she said. It wasn’t unusual for her mother to tell one of her brothers to cut wood and stack it on the front porch of an elderly neighbor, or for her mother to pick up children at school and drive them home when the weather was bad.
Young graduated from Virginia State College and taught business and English in Emporia. She knew shorthand, and a lawyer in Emporia who was a member of the NAACP asked her to take dictation and do transcripts for cases he was working on. They included Davis v. County School Board of Prince Edward County, which was one of five cases combined into Brown v. Board of Education. That case led to the eventual overturning of racial segregation in U.S. public schools.
After eight years in Emporia, Young returned to Accomack and was about to start teaching there when her brother told her there was an opening for a business teacher at Walker–Grant High School. He suggested she type a note asking for the job, and offered to give it to the superintendent. She got an interview and started work in Fredericksburg on Sept. 12, 1957. That was the beginning of a career in the city’s schools that didn’t end with her retirement in 1988. She was called back the next year to serve as interim principal of Walker–Grant Middle School.
“Mrs. Young taught me how to teach. She was a teacher’s teacher and ... principal and ... director of instruction. Her contributions to the welfare of the children of Fredericksburg have been without parallel,” said Gaye Adegbalola, who nominated Young for The Free Lance–Star’s Difference Makers.
Adegbalola, who would become a teacher in the city’s schools, was a student in Young’s English and business classes at Walker–Grant High School. Her son, Juno Lumumba, was a student at Matthew Fontaine Maury School when Young was its principal.
“She taught her students beyond the classroom. She taught discipline. She taught us to strive for perfection. She gave loving encouragement to all of us. She, along with many of Walker–Grant’s teachers, taught us to cheer loudest when you are losing. Unconditional love!” Adegbalola wrote in her nomination.
Young said that she wanted to teach business at James Monroe High School after Walker–Grant became Fredericksburg Middle School when the city schools were integrated. Instead, she was asked to teach seventh grade math and citizenship at the middle school. She had been teaching English and business.
Young said Richard Garnett, who was the middle school principal at the time, picked her to teach a class for students who’d been held back. She said that she tailored it to the students’ real-life needs, including teaching them how to keep a checkbook and select an auto insurance policy.
“They were students that people thought wouldn’t go to high school,” Young said. “They went to James Monroe and some went on to college, both girls and boys. My students ... wanted to learn the stuff I was teaching.”
Garnett hired Young to teach business at James Monroe when he became its principal. “He said to me, that day, ‘Just keep up the standards of the business department,’ ” she recalled. “I told him, ‘Don’t ever tell anybody that. They have to keep up to my standards.’ ”
Young was promoted to principal in 1976 and eventually to director of instruction for city schools. She also secured grant funding for the city’s underprivileged schools through the federal Title I program and spearheaded programs to provide tutors and help minority students with college application costs.
“In the school system, you find out what the needs are and do what you can to help. When Rev. (Lawrence) Davies saw the need for Hazel Hill, I got asked to be on the board, and I got asked to be the secretary,” she said. “From one thing to another, that’s how you get involved.”
Adegbalola lauded Young for her work on Hazel Hill, at Shiloh Baptist and for the NAACP.
“She knows how to organize, how to mobilize, how to empower and how to be a beacon for all marginalized people,” she said.
Young added that it didn’t hurt that she knew shorthand, could take dictation and could run Walker–Grant’s mimeograph machine early in her career.
“Folks would keep calling me,” she said, “and I’d say yes.”
