Erin Faulconer Q&A

Hometown: Las Cruces, N.M. (Lives in Fredericksburg.)

Family: Divorced with three adult children and one grandchild

Occupation: Former Eligibility Worker for Spotsylvania County Department of Social Services

Who is your role model? Mother Teresa. My favorite Mother Teresa quote is, "Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love." That’s what I strive for.

What is something about you that might come as a surprise to others? I am a history buff.

Favorite Book: Anything by Nicholas Sparks

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? John Wesley, theologian and founder of the Methodist movement, who said, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the places you can at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”