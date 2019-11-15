Erin Faulconer has a servant’s heart that’s spurred by her faith and driven by what she’s seen.
She served as an eligibility worker for the Spotsylvania County Department of Social Services until her health forced her to quit nearly 20 years ago.
But neither her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis nor her responsibility to care for an adult daughter with a debilitating illness has slowed her efforts to help the needy in the community.
In fact, she considers herself blessed when she considers the situations she’s observed.
When not caring for her 30-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, Faulconer is on the go throughout the Fredericksburg area, seeking to meet the needs of others.
She was the first volunteer to operate the food pantry at Peace United Methodist Church in Spotsylvania and now oversees it, along with a team of about 10 who provide help each week.
Today, they serve an average of 15 families and 60 to 80 people per week, providing food and help with utilities, according to Stephen Kerr, who serves with Faulconer and nominated her for recognition.
“She’s an extremely giving person,” Kerr said. “She donates a tremendous amount of her time to make our community a better place.”
He also noted that she co-chairs School Dressing Days, a program of the Interfaith Community Council of Fredericksburg, on which she has served for about 17 years.
School Dressing Days, which is a year-round effort, provides back-to-school basics including backpacks, school supplies and clothing for children throughout the Fredericksburg area who can’t afford those things on their own.
During recent summer giveaways, it’s estimated the program met the needs of about 1,100 youngsters.
Becky Paul, co-manager of School Dressing Days, has worked with Faulconer for about a decade and said she is consistently smiling, cheerful and focused on the needs of others.
“You would never suspect the things that go on in her life,” Paul said. “She’s always upbeat, asking how you are doing. She’s strong in her faith. It’s remarkable.”
Scott Hopkins, pastor of Peace United Methodist Church, has observed Faulconer since arriving at the church about 2½ years ago.
He said the two made an immediate connection and he’s impressed by the way she works with people. She serves with a sincere interest in their well-being, treats everyone with kindness, and operates without ever looking over her shoulder to see if someone is watching, he said.
Plus, he said one of the most impressive things about how she works is that she “has a perfect balance of delegating in her organizations.”
“She trusts the process to get it done,” Hopkins said. “That is highly unusual in volunteerism.”
Faulconer, 54, is uncomfortable with the spotlight and would prefer to simply stay focused on helping others and building relationships, which is her greatest joy.
She doesn’t think she’s doing anything others wouldn’t do, given the opportunity. She’s thankful for Rappahannock Adult Activities Inc., which provides a day program for her daughter and the personal care attendant who assists Sarah for a few hours, four days a week.
“If I did not have the day support program or the personal attendant, I would not be able to do what I do,” she said.
Faulconer started at the food pantry as a result of a conversation with the church secretary. The needs were outpacing the secretary’s ability to do her regular job and respond, Faulconer recalled, so she offered to help. The program then kept growing and now involves assistance from the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank and other organizations.
Faulconer is willing to learn from others and freely give them credit.
The church initially handed out prefilled bags stuffed with groceries, but after seeing how The Table at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg operated, she made a change.
Today, people who visit Peace United Methodist are partnered with one of the church volunteers and get to walk through the pantry and select items for themselves.
“They can take food they know they and their kids will eat,” she said. “They have loved it because they feel like they’re at a grocery store.”
As an eligibility worker and in her current efforts, Faulconer has observed situations that have touched her heart.
That includes the families whose possessions all fit into the motel room where they lived, the children forced to share one toothbrush, and the little girl whose only shoes were bowling shoes given to her by a neighbor.
Meeting those needs is what gives her life purpose and why she believes she is doing so well despite her medical condition.
“I tend to feel that God has given me the strength every day to be His hands and feet to serve others,” she said.
“From what I see, I’m blessed that I’m here,” she added. “I have a roof over my head. I have the love of family and friends. There’s so many people who are so destitute or homeless. Me and my daughter have a place to live and food on our table.” v
