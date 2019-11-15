Cleo Coleman Q&A

Hometown: Caroline County

Family: Her husband, Robert E. Coleman, and one son, Michael Todd Coleman, have died. She has another son, Jonathan Todd Coleman; a daughter, Sylvia Kay Coleman; and two grandchildren.

Occupation: Retired teacher.

Who is your role model? Harriet Tubman.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? [I] portray Tubman as an old woman for groups.

What are my favorite books? The copy of “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott [I] received as a child one Christmas. It was [my] favorite gift of all time.

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Mary Jane McLeod Bethune, the daughter of former slaves who became an American educator, stateswoman, philanthropist, humanitarian and civil rights activist. She had an inner light that allowed her to bloom in a darkened corner.