Cleopatra Kay Coleman said the first thing she did after retiring as a teacher in 1988 was to look for a new endeavor.
She had moved back to Caroline County, where she had grown up, and spotted the old one-room schoolhouse in Port Royal. It had been one of 22 one-room schools for African American students in Caroline until it closed in 1959. And it was still standing, unlike the school she’d attended on land that is now part of Fort A.P. Hill.
“When I saw that schoolhouse, I remembered it because my cousins had attended it. I thought, ‘Aha, here is my first retirement project.’ ”
Coleman, who has a passion for history, decided to use the building for a living history program where fourth-graders could experience what a typical day was like for African American students before segregation. Union Bank & Trust, now Atlantic Union Bank, owned the schoolhouse and was using it for storage. She approached Walton Mahon, who was the bank’s president, with her idea.
“Walton was very open and said yes,” she said. “He was nearing retirement and [incoming president] Billy Beale, along with the board of trustees, were more than generous, not only with that project, but every project I undertook.”
That one-room school house, now the Old Port Royal School, was just the first of several museums and organizations that she would go on to establish in Port Royal and Spotsylvania County. She co-founded Historic Port Royal Inc., a nonprofit historical society for the old Colonial port town. It operates the Port Royal Museum of American History, the Port Royal Museum of Medicine and the Port Royal Portrait Gallery & Museum. She also wrote a booklet on the African American Cemetery in Caroline.
Coleman’s other efforts include helping to found and open the John J. Wright Educational Center and Museum in Spotsylvania County, and she worked with the county, state and National Park Service to create Spotsylvania’s African American Heritage Trail. She’s also known for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman, the Maryland slave who followed the North Star at night to freedom in Pennsylvania, and then went on to rescue about 70 slaves, including family and friends.
Earlier this year, Port Royal honored Coleman for being an energetic ambassador for its history, and she was celebrated for her efforts by the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union and by the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP, which declared her its Citizen of the Year. Now, The Free Lance–Star has selected her as one of this year’s Difference Makers.
“I was a facilitator, but certainly I could not have done any of it alone,” Coleman said.
Her husband, the late Robert Coleman, for example, helped her organize the preservation of the Old Port Royal School in 1992, and others saw what she was trying to do and pitched in, she said.
“If you know what you want to do and are able to present your idea succinctly, then like-minded folk will join the fray,” said Coleman.
After Union Bank & Trust let her lease the old school building for $1 per year, Coleman interviewed Hortense Brown Rich to develop her living history program. Rich, who was 88 at the time, had been the school’s sole teacher from the date of its construction until it closed in 1959. She taught all subjects for first through seventh grades.
Coleman’s next big project was the Port Royal Museum of American History. She had a friend who had a “magnificent collection” that he might be willing to part with, and learned that Union Bank & Trust was planning to close its branch in Port Royal. She went to see Beale, who knew right away that she wanted the building, because it is next door to the one-room school.
“God bless Union Bank & Trust,” she said.
Mrs. Ned Stehl donated Dr. Rogers Harris’ office for the Port Royal Museum of Medicine, which opened in 2015 and displays medical implements donated by physicians and other collections related to the town’s history. The Port Royal Portrait Gallery & Museum is located in the Town Hall and has 25 portraits of U.S. leaders with ties to Caroline. They include John Penn, the only Caroline County-born signer of the Declaration of Independence; and William Clark, who was a partner in the Lewis and Clark western expedition of 1803.
When she moved back to Port Royal, some people told her that Port Royal was “a potential Williamsburg waiting to be restored,” Coleman said. “The town has a bit going on for it now."
