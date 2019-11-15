DR. JOHN COKER Q&A

Hometown: Nelsonville, Ohio

Family: Wife Linda; son Tug and his wife, Kathryn, and their two sons, Bo and Quinn; daughter Lindsay and her husband, George III, and kids George IV and Susanna; daughter Lorie, her husband, Bryan, and a baby on the way.

Occupation: Retired orthodontist; offices were in Spotsylvania, Stafford, and King George.

Who is your role model? Differing stages of my life, I had people that I respected and tried to emulate both professionally and personally—coaches, teachers, etc. However, through it all, my father, John H. Coker Sr., would be my role model for all that he did for our community, citizens and friends and family.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? I love colleges and college campuses and have collected over 200 college T–shirts from the bookstores. They have to be purchased in person.

What is your favorite book, TV show and movie? “See you at the Top” by Zig Ziglar, “Bullitt” with Steve McQueen and “Dancing with the Stars.”

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Jim Thorpe, an Oklahoma Native American and one of our countries greatest athletes.