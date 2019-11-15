At 3 a.m. one morning in early October, Dr. John Coker was on top of a ladder in downtown Fredericksburg, unrolling flags.
He and Linda, his wife of 46 years, had just returned from a trip to Portugal, and he had been disappointed to see that wind had furled the new “Scarecrow Fest” flags that had been hung downtown.
The Rappahannock Rotary Club, which Coker founded in 1985, puts on downtown’s annual Scarecrow Fest—now in its fifth year—along with Fredericksburg Main Street and the Fredericksburg Police Department, and Coker wanted the new flags to look sharp.
So, still jet-lagged from his trip and awake early, he grabbed a ladder and headed downtown to fix them.
“It got to be about 4, 5 a.m. and a young lady was out jogging,” Coker said. “She stopped and said, ‘Thank you for your civic-ness.’ That really humbled me.”
Coker has been active in making Fredericksburg a better community for families since he moved to the area in 1984 to establish his orthodontics practice.
“John has adopted Rotary’s ‘Service Above Self’ as his life’s motto,” Linda Coker said. “He has tried to serve his community in every aspect of his life: children, community, church, profession and [by being] the best family man I know.”
Growing up in Ohio, Coker’s father was a Rotarian, so the model of service to the community was always before him. In Fredericksburg, he joined the existing club but found its evening meeting time conflicted with his work hours and family life.
So he gathered the necessary number of charter members to form a new Rotary club that would meet in the mornings.
“We now have approximately 125 members—we’re the largest club in our district,” Coker said.
In addition to the Rotary Club’s service in the areas of promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, helping mothers and children, supporting education and growing local economies, Coker has worked to establish “family events that are meaningful for the community” in Fredericksburg.
Among them are the annual Community Pancake Day, held the morning of the downtown Christmas Parade and the Scarecrow Fest, which culminated this year with a Scarecrow Stroll for which Coker purchased a 9-foot scarecrow—“Linda will be mad,” he joked—to pull on a wagon.
“Halloween is my favorite time of year,” he said.
Coker is also active with the Rappahannock United Way and St. George’s Episcopal Church and, with his orthodontics practice or his family, has been a sponsor of the Great Train Race, the Turkey Trot and many children’s theater productions at Riverside Dinner Theater.
The Cokers’ three children grew up in the area and Coker coached their basketball, baseball and soccer teams. Now he coaches his grandchildren—he and Linda have four and one more on the way.
Coker said his children let him know about the new baby by sending him a new license plate.
His grandchildren call him “Chief”—a nod to his Native American heritage—and his license plate says “Chief4” for the four grandchildren.
“One day this license plate comes in the mail that says ‘Chief5’ and that’s how they told us,” he said with a laugh.
On a recent October morning, Coker was getting ready to read to his granddaughter’s kindergarten class at Hugh Mercer Elementary.
He has a library of children’s books from when he used to read to his children’s classes, and he’d picked out some of his favorite “getting ready for fall” stories for the class.
He’d also stopped at the dollar store and picked up some Halloween goodies to hand out to the children.
Later, he planned to have the grandchildren help him get the Halloween decorations out of the attic and work on decorating the house.
The Cokers have lived for the past 19 years in a house on lower Caroline Street that their son, Tug, helped build when he worked for contractor Tom Wack one summer.
Coker, who retired from his orthodontics practice six years ago, said the couple plan to have an elevator installed so they can stay in the house—and in Fredericksburg—for years to come.
“This is a vibrant community,” he said. “We’ll stay here.”
