FRED JERMAN Q&A

Hometown: Fredericksburg (previously from Richmond)

Family: Single (two sisters; one brother, deceased)

Occupation: Paraprofessional at Hugh Mercer Elementary

Who is your role model? My role model is my sister.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? Others would be surprised how modest I am!

What’s your favorite book? The Bible.

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Moses. I would have liked to have stood where Moses stood!