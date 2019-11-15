When Fred Jerman arrived in Fredericksburg 31 years ago, he was homeless and addicted to heroin, cocaine and alcohol.
Now, Jerman can’t sit on a bench outside Hyperion enjoying his favorite Monkeylicious frozen beverage without someone passing by stopping to say hello.
On a recent Thursday, Sandra Gillenwater, supervisor of instruction at Fredericksburg City Public Schools and former assistant principal at Hugh Mercer Elementary, where Jerman has worked as a one-to-one paraprofessional for the past four years drove up. She rolled down her window to yell greetings.
“I love Mr. Jerman,” Gillenwater shouted as she drove away.
Jerman, now 67, chuckled.
“God’s grace and mercy put me here [in Fredericksburg],” he said. “God puts you where He wants you.”
In the three decades he’s lived here, Jerman has worked hard to better himself and give back to the community, empowering countless children and young adults through his work, both paid and pro bono, at dozens of area organizations.
These include Serenity Home, the rehab facility that helped Jerman get sober and where he coached others as a substance abuse counselor; Rappahannock Big Brothers Big Sisters; Fredericksburg Area HIV/AIDS Support Services; Dominion Youth Services; Gladys Todd Academy; Sunshine Ballpark; Mary Washington Hospital; Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank; and Mary Washington Hospital.
“It’s been a charmed life in recovery,” Jerman said. “And I wanted to give back. My goal every day is to be a better man than I was yesterday. I love to lay down my head on my pillow every night knowing I’ve done my best.”
Jerman was born and raised in Richmond. He said his father was an alcoholic.
“He’d hit my mom, he’d hit the bottle and he’d hit me,” Jerman said. “You never knew in what order.”
His older sisters escaped into education, he said, and his younger brother escaped into ministry. He escaped into drugs and alcohol.
“The things I’ve done to support my habit, I’m ashamed of,” he said.
Jerman isn’t sure exactly how or why he ended up in Fredericksburg, but in 1988, he did. With support from Janice and the Rev. Lawrence Davies, who he met at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), he found a place at Serenity Home and got started on the path to sobriety.
He’d attempted at least a dozen other times, but this time, he was successful. He credits the support of a positive peer group all equally focused on recovery.
“That’s key,” Jerman said. “People who’d stay on top of me. And letting go of negative people. To this day, I’m not around negative people.”
Jerman got jobs at Country Cookin’ and McDonald’s. As he found his footing, he started thinking about going to college.
Someone told him he needed to talk to Bill Anderson, president of what was then Mary Washington College.
So Jerman went into Anderson’s office and asked to speak to “Bill.”
“The lady in the office said, ‘We call him Dr. Anderson here,’ and he’s too busy,” Jerman recalled.
He kept coming, walking across to the college after shifts at Country Cookin’ and asking to see Anderson because he wanted to go to Mary Washington.
“I overheard [Anderson’s secretary] one time saying, ‘He’ll go here when hell freezes over,’ ” Jerman said with a laugh. “Well, when I graduated—she loved me by that point—I went to her and said, ‘Hell has frozen over.’ ”
Jerman was 40 when he started taking classes at the college and he paid his way by working at Country Cookin’, McDonald’s and Paul’s Bakery.
“I was poor, black and a recovering addict,” he said. “My classmates were taking winter break to go on vacation and I was trying to pick up another shift.”
Eventually, Jerman graduated with a degree in psychology.
“I got my diploma and I went to see my mother in her retirement home,” he said. “It was the first time I put tears of joy in her eyes instead of tears of sadness.”
Jerman put his psychology degree and his own past to work as a substance abuse counselor and clinical director at the Serenity Home.
His formal education in how drugs work on the brain combined with having lived the experience himself helps him forge a bond with those struggling with a substance use disorder.
He also worked as a nursing assistant in the cardiac unit at Mary Washington Hospital and became an HIV/AIDS case manager.
Jerman became friends with philanthropist Doris Buffett, who felt he could help her in her goal of improving the lives of at-risk youth in the area through education and positive opportunities.
“She’d say, ‘Fred, I write the check and you do the work,’ ” Jerman recalled.
He helped recruit students for the Gladys Todd Academy, the Buffett-funded program that provides economically disadvantaged high school students in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County a chance to earn an associate’s degree while going to high school.
Jerman became involved in the Sunshine Ballpark and now serves on the board. He also acts as a mentor to James Monroe High School students in danger of failing or dropping out of school.
Four years ago, he took on a job as a one-to-one paraprofessional at Hugh Mercer Elementary School. Now, he works with a 6-year-old blind student, accompanying her throughout her day and “helping implement the things she needs to learn,” a job for which he’s taught himself Braille.
Jerman said his goal for all the kids he works with is for them to learn empowerment and empathy.
“When you learn empathy at an early age, it sticks,” he said. “I believe we’re good enough. Love is stronger than hate.”auphaus@freelancestar.com
