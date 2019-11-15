Florence Ridderhof was a married mother of four the first time she heard that husbands sometimes abused their wives.
It was 1976.
“No one wanted to talk about domestic violence,” said Kathy Anderson, executive director of Empowerhouse, the region’s nonprofit that serves survivors of the crime. “There were people in the community who didn’t want to acknowledge it.”
But now Ridderhof knew, thanks to a group of Fredericksburg women who were mobilizing. Soon, she and others were opening their homes—at risk to themselves and their own families—to shelter women and children with nowhere else to go.
By the end of 1979, the newly founded Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence—now Empowerhouse—opened the doors to the region’s first shelter for domestic violence victims.
If you were going to talk about a need, she believed, you had to do something about it. And there was a never-ending supply of those—in her community and around the world.
It is why Ridderhof, who turns 90 this year and lives in the same home she once opened to people seeking refuge, continues to serve her community through Fredericksburg United Methodist Church and Micah Ministries for the Homeless, and through liturgical dance and art.
“She sees everybody as a child of God. No matter what their station is or their circumstances are, she greets them all,” said longtime friend Libby Wasam.
“Florence was one of the key people in my coming to understand what church and community life is all about,” said Meghann Cotter, executive servant-leader of Micah Ministries who first met Ridderhof as a child attending United Methodist. “She’s one of those people you saw doing everything and who was a part of everything. She still is. I honestly can’t think of a thing that is good in this community that Florence has not been a part of.”
Ridderhof grew up on Cornell Street in Fredericksburg, the daughter of an economic analyst, who commuted to Washington, and a nurturing homemaker, who took on causes like low-income housing.
Her father wanted her to be good at numbers, and Ridderhof was often the only female in her math classes. Her mother wanted her to be the church organist, but once her sister taught her how to knit, she never stopped.
Ridderhof still plies her craft several afternoons a week in a studio at Libertytown Arts Workshop downtown.
On Sundays, the family took The New York Times—to this day, she reads two newspapers every morning—and attended United Methodist, where she watched her mother lovingly serve her church community.
After graduating from high school, Ridderhof went to Mary Washington College. She majored in psychology but found her passion in the school’s dance program. Like knitting, she never gave it up.
Today, Ridderhof is a member of the Sacred Dance Ensemble in Fredericksburg, practicing every Sunday afternoon and performing at community events and before congregations and nursing home residents.
At 24, she married a Marine named David. His military service took them across the country.
“He was a California boy who fell in love with Fredericksburg,” she said, and in 1976, they returned here with their children, settling in a house two streets from where Ridderhof grew up.
She hadn’t been back long when she found herself at that meeting on domestic violence.
The next years were busy ones as the group raised awareness and funds for the cause. Ridderhof stayed on for decades, doing intakes, answering calls on the domestic violence hotline and serving on the nonprofit organization’s board of directors.
A community that once struggled to acknowledge the problem now readily opens its pocketbook to aid it. Today, Empowerhouse employs the equivalent of 23 full-time staff and serves dozens of women and children a year in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George counties.
“So many people knew somebody [who experienced domestic violence] but didn’t know what to do,” Anderson said. “We are so lucky and grateful to Florence and others who changed that.”
It wasn’t the only thing Ridderhof helped change. She saw other, urgent needs: people who needed mental health services but couldn’t afford them. People without homes. People going hungry. Friends going through hard times. Elderly people with no one to visit them.
People asked her—people still ask her—how she keeps busy. “I prefer involved,” she said. “I like to be involved in my community, in my church, in living.”
There was too much to do to keep track of every organization she joined or helped found or lent a hand to. Even now, there is too much to do.
But a story in The Free Lance–Star in 2003 captured a snapshot of her contributions when the Friends of the Mary Washington College–Community Symphony Orchestra awarded her the Citizen Salute Award for what was then a lifetime of work: longtime supporter of the arts. Member community of Friends of the Orchestra. Charter member and treasurer of Friends of Mary Washington College Dance. Fredericksburg Festival of the Arts board member. Charter member of Sacred Dance. Founding member of the Fredericksburg Spinners and Weavers Guild. Fredericksburg Counseling Services board member and member of Rebuilding Together. Red Cross Volunteer. Volunteer with the Thurman Brisben Center for the homeless.
The list went on: Mission trips to South Dakota and Guatemala and Haiti. Navy Relief volunteer. “An active member of the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, where she serves on the Foundation Board, the Finance Committee and United Methodist Women.”
Two years after that, the region’s churches would found the Micah Hospitality Center, a place for the city’s homeless to get showers, clothing, haircuts and help with resources, benefits, applications, prescription requests and anything else they might need.
“She was very integrally involved in the creation of Micah when the churches pulled together lay leaders to dream up what it would look like,” said Cotter, the executive servant-leader.
Ridderhof has volunteered there at least once a week ever since.
“It’s very difficult for some people to go into an office, to answer questions. It’s intimidating. As a military wife, I was in circumstances when my husband was away. Not everyone was kind. Some people come in with letters they got and they think something bad is going to happen because something bad has happened,” she said. “You cannot generalize about the homeless. There are people who live so near the edge that they are one catastrophe away from being on the street. The car stops working, so they can’t go to work. They can’t go to work so they can’t pay their rent. They lose their home.”
It can happen that easily.
“It is interesting and it is heartbreaking,” Ridderhof said. “There are days when it is hard to get in my car and drive home knowing the rain is not going to get me wet and ruin all my belongings.”
But she keeps coming back.
