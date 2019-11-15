FLORENCE RIDDERHOF Q&A

Hometown: Fredericksburg

Family: Four grown children

Occupation: Activist

Who is your role model? My mother and my sister were always there with kindness for all people, a strong faith, an interest in caring for others and working in church and community. There were and are numerous others along the way.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? When Jose Limon, a great modern dancer, performed at Mary Washington, I was in the master dance class and someone was asked to do some sewing for his costume ... that was me!

What’s your favorite book? An avid reader, it is difficult to choose, but I reread Jane Austen' s novels often and enjoy George Eliot's "Middlemarch," plus good biographies.

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? I was on the staff at Kenmore for about 12 years and would have liked to meet Betty Washington Lewis.