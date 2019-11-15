HERB COLLINS Q&A

Hometown: An area of Caroline County he refers to as Country Crossroads

Family: Single, engaged multiple times but never married.

Occupation: Retired after a career at the Smithsonian Institution.

Who is your role model? God. It’s because of God that I have accomplished what I have.

What is something about you that might come as a surprise to others? “My whole life is probably a surprise because I did not discuss it in the community a lot. I didn’t want to intimidate people and they probably wouldn’t have believed it. I was just a little country boy that made good.”

What is your favorite TV show: "I Love Lucy."

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Maybe Mark Twain.