For anyone seeking information on the history of Caroline County, the place to begin is not on the internet, but with Herb Collins.
The 87-year-old county native will know the answer and, according to Caroline Historical Society President Wayne Brooks, will provide it faster and more thoroughly than any online search engine.
In fact, local historians wish there was a way to download the vast amount of information stored in Collins’ encyclopedic mind.
It’s as prized to them as the treasure trove of historic documents, rare books, furniture, portraits and artifacts he’s generously donated to facilities around the county over the years.
“His love for history and his knowledge is amazing,” said Carolyn “Cookie” Davis, president of Historic Port Royal, who marvels at his memory of dates and places and his joy at sharing what he knows.
“It doesn’t matter who he talks to,” she added. “It could be the maintenance man and he will find a way to throw in a bit of history.”
Collins grew up surrounded by history and has been fascinated by it for as long as he can remember.
He was born at Green Falls in a house that dates to 1711 and has served over the years as a tavern, store and post office. The property has been in Collins’ family since roughly 1800 when ancestor Robert Wright II bought it, according to records for its listing on the National Register of Historic Places. It is through the Wright family that Collins traces his lineage to the aunt of George Washington.
Collins grew up among family heirlooms, listening to his mother share stories of bygone days and notable visitors. One he enjoys sharing is that he was born in the room Washington, then commander-in-chief of the Continental Army, and French Gen. Jean Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau occupied on the return from their decisive victory at the Battle of Yorktown.
In fact, visitors can find their way to the Green Falls estate by following roadway signs tracing the Washington Rochambeau Revolutionary Route.
SHARING HIS COLLECTIONS
Since retiring 27 years ago, Collins has been doing what many at that stage of life do –downsizing.
But for Collins, who spent a lifetime gathering documents and artifacts to preserve county and U.S. history, his aren’t the kinds of items one puts in a neighborhood yard sale.
Like the original portrait of Queen Caroline for whom the county was named. That now hangs in the circuit courtroom at the county courthouse.
Or the paintings of 20 notable Caroline residents whose portraits he commissioned. Those hang in the Portrait Gallery in Port Royal’s Town Hall.
Or the White House china he bought over the years. That prized collection fills a room at the Port Royal Museum of American History, which he helped establish and for which Davis said he provided 90 percent of the contents.
Or the massive collection of genealogical information and rare books he painstakingly assembled. Those items, which local historians estimate are worth millions of dollars, are now in a room bearing Collins’ name in the county’s main library, available for researchers.
Collins’ first recollection of family history dates to when he was age 3 and he says he’s always been struck by its importance. It’s a passion that formed the lifelong bachelor’s legacy and what some say became his surrogate family.
“In my opinion, history is his family and he wants to maintain his family,” said David Upshaw, a Caroline County native and distant cousin. “His family members are the people from the past that he keeps alive.”
A REMARKABLE CAREER
Collins refers to himself as an author, historian and conservationist. He documented history by writing 25 books, preserved it by collecting key items from U.S. presidents and political conventions, and left a permanent example of it by re-assembling 700 acres of his family homestead.
As he approaches his ninth decade, Collins is frequently philosophical, offering observations and opinions from the perspective of someone who not only has a keen interest in history but also had firsthand access to the country’s history makers during his career in the nation’s capital.
Collins attended college in Richmond before being drafted during the Korean War. He served at the Pentagon in Army Intelligence and then applied to three places in D.C. to resume civilian life–the Smithsonian Institution, the National Archives and the Library of Congress. The Smithsonian called first, launching a three-decade career that Collins said never felt like work.
“Who in the world could handle the top hat of Abraham Lincoln but me,” he asked, recalling that extraordinary opportunity.
Collins rubbed elbows with current and former presidents and their families, including Harry Truman, Lady Bird Johnson and Jackie Kennedy, attended political conventions of both parties to gather items of Americana, and developed a talent for recognizing value. Along the way, he wound up giving away one of his own shirts so former President Dwight Eisenhower could have his wish of being buried in full Army uniform.
Collins started as a junior curator at the Smithsonian and rose to the role of executive director at the National Museum of American History. He also helped found the National Postal Museum and establish the National Museum of the American Indian, savoring every moment.
Collins graduated from college prepared to teach and serve as a guidance counselor but believes the path he walked was ordained for him.
“I just feel like the opportunity I’ve had was a God-given opportunity,” he said.
In 2015, the Virginia General Assembly and Congress recognized his service to the state and nation.
RETURNING HOME
During his decades in Washington, Collins often returned to visit, never forgetting his roots.
“Herb could have gone anywhere in the world (after retirement) and he chose to move back to Caroline. That’s where his heart is,” said Upshaw, who like others, checks on Collins nowadays to assess his welfare.
Family has always been important to Collins and he was especially close to his mother, crediting her with instilling the values that guided his life including faith and the importance of giving back. He was engaged multiple times but never married and feels it was for the best.
“If I had gotten married, I wouldn’t have accomplished all I did in life,” he said.
That lifestyle enabled him to afford the massive collection of rare items – that plus some prudent stock market investing and never taking a vacation, he said. His vision was always clear.
“I wanted to make sure my county always had something to remind them of what came before us,” he said.
“Herb is priceless,” said Brooks of the Caroline Historical Society. “He has contributed so much.”
And those contributions continue. Brooks said he gets calls or emails every week from people across the country conducting family research and he repeatedly turns to Collins for help.
Collins also continues seeking items to fill voids in the stories told at the Museum of American History, said Davis of Historic Port Royal.
“Working with him made me understand we are who we are based on what we’ve come through. The items he donated tell the story,” she said. “It’s only when you see and have those visuals that you really see how things were, where we’ve come from.”
As much as they value the astounding collections Collins has given to tell the county’s history, Davis and her colleagues value him more.
“I just want him to be around for a long, long time because I’m learning from him every day,” she said. “He’s a teacher.”
