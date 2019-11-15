Norman Schools came to Falmouth because of a house. The Moncure Conway House’s brick façade has stood watch over the Rappahannock River for 212 years, and it has been the project that drove Schools and his late wife, Lenetta, to research the history of Stafford County and advocate for stories that often are overlooked.
With the house came the hamlet of Falmouth itself, which Schools calls a gem “waiting for people to discover it in the midst of traffic.” Schools’ research on the area has led him to become a longtime member of the Stafford County Historical Society and to serve on multiple local boards.
According to friend and fellow historical society member Frank White, Schools “is well known in the county for his love and knowledge of history, his outstanding service and his willingness to lend a helping hand in the community.”
Norman and Lenetta Schools moved here from Hanover County after seeing the Moncure Conway house advertised in the National Trust Magazine. In the late 1990s, they began the restoration—Schools is careful to use that term over “renovation,” since he is restoring the home to what it would have looked like in its original, Federal-style glory.
“I already had a love of history and wanted to know who lived here,” he said. “I knew the importance of the Conway family and found the 1904 autobiography of Moncure Conway. It all spiraled from there.”
Because of Schools’ efforts, the Moncure Conway House is listed as a Virginia State Landmark, is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is designated by the National Park Service as an Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Historic Site, which denotes sites linked to emancipation.
Built by Scottish immigrant and local mill owner James Vass in 1807, the home was later occupied by the Beale family. The Conways obtained the house in 1838 and the home’s most famous son, Moncure, was an outspoken abolitionist. According to Schools’ research, Conway was the only descendant of the nation’s Founding Fathers to actively lead slaves to freedom.
“He was the black sheep of his family,” Schools said. “What he did was very hard to do. As a Southerner, standing up for his convictions meant he was under the threat of physical harm, that he had to give up friends and family. ... He gave up all to oppose slavery.”
To research the site’s history, Schools used local resources, visited national archives, searched archives at the Library of Virginia, and traveled to Dickinson College and Columbia University. He and Lenetta even visited a Conway descendant in New Hampshire, and later shared what they learned with the Stafford Historical Society.
Schools also found the descendants of Conway’s father’s slaves in Yellow Springs, Ohio, who still call their settlement the “Conway Colony.” Lenetta and White met them in Yellow Springs and represented Stafford County at the unveiling of an Ohio state historical marker in 2002. One side honored Moncure Conway, while the other side honored members of the community founded by those former slaves.
From there, Schools said his scope evolved. He went on to secure markers and landmark statuses for more buildings that are significant to the county’s African American history.
In 2012, he wrote a nomination for the former Stafford Training School, also known as H.H. Poole School and The Rowser Building. He wrote a nomination for the same building to be added to the National Register of Historical Places in 2013, and later nominated it for a Virginia Department of Transportation Historical Highway Marker. All were successful.
He did much the same for the Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church and Cemetery in 2017. And, along with his wife, Schools worked to protect the Union Church in Falmouth.
Lenetta Schools also had the vision to help start the local Juneteenth celebration in 2006. And Schools wrote a book called “Virginia Shade: An African American History of Falmouth Virginia.”
White called the book “the most descriptive and informative account of African American History in the area since ‘A Different Story’ was written by Ruth Coder Fitzgerald in 1979.”
Schools said the book was a labor of love and grew out of a desire to pass on what he had learned. All the couple’s efforts were based “on the theme of reconciliation,” he said. “My wife was interested in everyone getting along. She spread joy. She was my inspiration behind the scenes. Lenetta was a very dear person, and I miss her.”
M.C. Morris has known Schools since 2006, and she, too, fondly remembers his late wife.
“Lenetta is missed by all of us,” she said. “She was a force of nature, an entirely positive force of nature.”
Morris first encountered the couple’s research and advocacy while working for the county in tourism. She’s now community outreach supervisor for the R–Board in Stafford.
She described Norman Schools as “very dedicated to teaching more about the Stafford history of the African American population. He tells the story of the layers of history in Stafford. … He never misses an opportunity to help, and has really created the foundation for Falmouth to be transformed. He is a gentle but persistent historian.”
She worked with him on the annual Yankees in Falmouth event, which Schools started at his home. She said that unlike other reenactments, visitors don’t learn about just the lives of soldiers, they learn about how slaves came across the river into that yard and then up to Chatham and on to freedom.
His efforts to identify soldiers in a Civil War photo led to a connection with reenactors, and eventually the first Yankees in Falmouth event in 2007.
“It is so hard to bring history to life,” Morris said. “But they opened their house and let people stand on the place where something happened. It was entirely compassionate and inclusive, and that’s best way to learn about local history and how important it is to the national historic landscape.”
Schools said what drives him is “the history that isn’t known. What makes history fascinating and rewarding is when you uncover something not talked about much. I’m looking for something, get frustrated, but then find something I never knew to look for.”
It makes Schools a historian with integrity, who tells the real story and stands up for those history has forgotten. It’s a trait he said he picked up from his father.
Schools was born in Norfolk, to a father who spent his entire career in the Navy. He followed in his father’s footsteps and served from 1967 to 1971 in the Navy on the USS Puget Sound. But by that time, his father had instilled in him a sense of history—and of integrity—that has guided his life’s work.
“It all started at Jamestown in 1957,” he said. His father was from King and Queen County, and during the 350th anniversary reenactment the family attended, some of the local Native American reenactors called to him by name. They were childhood friends, and Schools said he couldn’t believe that in that huge crowd, they knew his dad and singled out the family to talk with. Ever since, he has been interested in history.
After the Navy, Schools went into business for himself preserving historic structures with his company, Virginia Restorations. He’s never stopped revering the past, and the Moncure Conway House is an ongoing project. Schools sees himself as a steward—rather than the home’s owner—who toils to preserve the place so the next generation can learn about the people who lived there and stood up for their convictions.
