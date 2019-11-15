Norman Schools Q&A

Hometown: Norfolk

Who is your role model? My Dad. Though long since passed, I miss him much.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? I'm an avid Argentine Tango dancer.

What’s your favorite book, movie or TV show? Favorite book is "Wuthering Heights." Favorite movie is "The Age of Innocence" with Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer. (Now you can see at heart I'm a helpless romantic!) My favorite TV show is British comedy "Are you Being Served?"

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Johann Sebastian Bach.