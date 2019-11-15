Juanita Shanks Q&A

Hometown: Toledo, Ohio

Family: Husband Jerome Shanks, grown children Eugene Melchior and Dr. Shekila Melchoir

Occupation: FailSafe-ERA president and CEO

Who is your role model? Juanita Smith, former federal government employee and president of Kingdom Building Equipping School was my mentor and one of the first people that hired me in government. She gave me my first opportunity to get into a non-administrative government role and was also the catalyst in helping me pursue a degree in government.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others?

I don't like public speaking. I’m not a fan. I do it, and my role at FailSafe-ERA has put me in a position to do a lot of it, but really, I'm not a fan.

What’s your favorite book, movie, or television show?

I don't watch a lot of television, but when I do, it would be Hallmark romances, sitcoms and game shows. My favorite book is the Bible. That’s number one, and then any John Maxwell book, or any inspirational book that I can learn from.

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?

I would probably say several people including Martin Luther King, Jr., Shirley Chisholm and Michelle Obama. They were difference makers and they made history in the world, just because of their simplicity, something they stood for.