She never told anyone at work that her son was in prison.
“Nobody at my job knew about him being gone, or him being incarcerated, because I was ashamed,” said Juanita Shanks, president and chief executive officer of FailSafe–ERA.
In 2003, Shanks’ son was sentenced to three years in prison on drug charges.
“As I took that walk of shame, as I walked through that, I was becoming angry that there was nobody else out there like me who was going through what I was going through, and there was nobody to help me,” Shanks said.
Today, Shanks holds her head high as she leads FailSafe–ERA, a local nonprofit that helps the formerly incarcerated, who Shanks refers to as “returning citizens.”
Under Shanks’ leadership, FailSafe–ERA has evolved to help these men and women, as well as their families, by providing them the tools and resources necessary to help rebuild their lives and succeed as they transition back into their communities.
Shanks didn’t have those tools and resources during her son’s period of incarceration.
“I had to walk through the criminal justice system with my son, and as I did that, there were no resources out here for him, nor was there anything out here for me,” Shanks said. “There were no jobs; there wasn’t even a conversation about it.”
In 2004, while visiting her sister-in-law in Orlando, Fla., Shanks thumbed through a magazine she found at the home. Shanks was intrigued by a story about returning citizens making their complicated and frustrating transitions back into society. Although the article contained helpful information, Shanks was disappointed to learn the cited services were unique to that area.
“On my way to work one day, God told me to do something about it,” Shanks said.
Five years later, Shanks created FailSafe–ERA, initially setting up shop at the Bragg Hill Community Center in Fredericksburg.
Shanks created the nonprofit organization, whose ERA acronym means educate, reform and align, to work with all individuals and family members affected by incarceration.
The all-volunteer group works toward the goal in several ways.
Shanks said her organization’s spiritual ministry is the bedrock of FailSafe–ERA, which begins by taking God’s message into the walls of the regional jail through the organization’s vibrant prison ministry program.
FailSafe–ERA volunteers regularly visit inmates to discuss biblical principles with them, offering guidance and direction to help inmates become spiritual leaders within their own families, thereby becoming solid, productive members of society, Shanks said.
When inmates are released, the ministry continues to provide ongoing support to the returning citizens and their families.
“We’re connecting with more and more churches in the area because we recognize everybody we come in contact with is not going to believe,” said Shanks. “We try to point them in the right direction.”
Shanks said FailSafe–ERA also works with couples to strengthen marriages, which are often strained during an extended incarceration.
FailSafe–ERA also helps returning citizens find good-paying jobs through its Right Road Job Training and Placement Program, which is a partnership between the nonprofit and the American Traffic Safety Services Association, an international roadway safety trade association headquartered in Stafford.
During the five-day program, students participate in four days of social and emotional training, which includes behavior counseling, thought-processing, decision-making and goal-setting. The trade association then provides roadway flagger training for the students, which moves them one step closer to a job within the roadway safety industry.
FailSafe–ERA keeps close tabs on those who graduate, offering mentoring and coaching services to each student for one year following completion of the course.
“They still have challenges, but we are walking with them as they walk through these challenges,” said Shanks.
FailSafe–ERA also offers limited financial scholarships to those trying to get ahead in school or their own business, as well as a local Toastmasters program that helps enhance speaking, confidence and leadership skills.
The organization also offers programs to help young children cope with and manage the stress and complications associated with having one or both parents incarcerated, and also offers a special program for girls, ages 12 to 18, designed to curb female incarceration statistics. The course shows young women how to make better decisions in their lives by helping them set clearer, more definitive goals for themselves, Shanks said.
Shanks said she recently worked with a young formerly incarcerated woman who had found her way into an abusive relationship.
“We were able to help her to return to her hometown in Michigan through mentoring, counseling and keeping her on the right track,” said Shanks. “She could have easily slipped back into substance abuse had we not been able to work with her.”
To oversee all of these programs, Shanks said she typically works an average of 70 hours per week, with no salary.
Many of FailSafe–ERA’s volunteers do the same, all without pay.
“We have awesome volunteers on our team who share the same passion as I do, and the heart to help individuals who have been affected by incarceration,” said Shanks.
“My biggest fear is, I don’t want our volunteers to burn out,” she continued. “People are not being paid to do this. They’re doing it out of the goodness of their hearts and because they have the passion for it.”
Although FailSafe–ERA is funded solely by donations, fundraisers and dues collection, the cost of literature, meeting materials, travel and other expenses do add up. To help offset some of the expenses, Shanks is constantly searching for grants, donors and other subsidies to help the organization keep moving forward as the need for its services continues to grow.
“There’s a lot of work that’s involved in it, and the more we get out in the community and the more people get to hear about us, the more people are calling on us,” said Shanks. “At some point, we will be able to change the mindset of the people of the community so they will walk alongside us as partners and understand that it’s going to take financial resources to allow us to move forward.”
Today, FailSafe–ERA operates out of the Rappahannock Goodwill Industries building in the Massaponax area of Spotsylvania County. The big dream shared by Shanks and her volunteers is to one day open the organization’s own Center of Hope, an all-inclusive facility in the region that will provide returning citizens transitional housing, local transportation, coaching and counseling services, training, employment and educational opportunities.
“We’re going to make our mark in Fredericksburg, and then we’re going to expand throughout the state of Virginia and throughout the country,” said Shanks. “This is my calling, I believe, so out of obedience, I’m walking in my obedience."
