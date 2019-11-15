Dr. Peter Fahrney didn’t organize or take part in each and every one of the projects and efforts the Colonial Beach Community Foundation has been involved with over the last decade or so.
But as president for 11 years of the fundraising and organizing group created to help build a better Colonial Beach, he’s been connected in one way or another to most of them.
Sometimes, as in the case of sending 164 children to summer camps over the years, he oversaw fundraising and the granting of money to help make it happen. Other times, it was about putting those with a need in touch with others who could get those needs met.
Whatever the connection, Fahrney was involved in one way or another with projects that added decorative banners downtown, installed an oyster reef in Monroe Bay, cleaned up town beaches, helped create the new Torrey Smith recreational park, controlled feral cats, cleaned a military memorial and beautified the riverfront.
Another list of foundation interactions would include support for other efforts in Colonial Beach, be it the Colonial Beach Playhouse, a community garden, a town choir, concerts and live shows in town and summer movies on the green.
The foundation also took over management of Colonial Beach’s community center four years ago.
“I couldn’t for a second take credit for all these efforts,” said the man who worked as an emergency room doctor for 32 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., after serving as a military physician in Vietnam. “Most times my part or the foundation’s role was responding to requests for funding or helping to manage finances for entities that needed our help.”
Like the way the foundation became the entity that holds the license and ownership of the town’s new radio station, WWER.
Tom Savage, a town resident and the foundation’s treasurer, put it this way:
“Through his work and volunteer efforts, Fahrney has helped thousands in our town and the surrounding county of Westmoreland,” he said. “He has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars that have been returned to the community to enhance the quality of life here.”
Savage added that even though Fahrney will step down from the presidency this year as part of an effort to expand leadership in the foundation, he expects the solution-oriented town resident to continue helping, even though he is more than 80 years old.
“It’s a true testament to living a good life by helping others,” added Savage.
Fahrney said he’s enjoyed every minute he’s spent with the foundation, and doesn’t plan to quit being involved though he’ll no longer be in the top seat.
“I love helping people,” he said. “It’s why I got into medicine. And I’m proud of the things we’ve been able to accomplish over the years. This is an amazing community and I am glad that the foundation has been able to play a part in making it even better.”
The foundation, created in 2005, has a simple mission statement: “To improve the quality of life in and around Colonial Beach through collaboration and the powerful caring nature of our community.”
Fahrney said it’s typical for foundations such as Colonial Beach’s to spend initial years getting organized and upping the level of fundraising. He believes the group is now entering a different period, when it needs to raise its public profile and further ramp up fundraising efforts.
“But in addition to dollars raised, much of what’s been accomplished here in Colonial Beach has been done by the residents and volunteers who have a wealth of talent and energy,” said Fahrney. “You don’t have to look too far to see several of the same names involved with many different projects.”
One project that Fahrney was part of, separate from the town’s Community Foundation, was the “rescuing” of a gallery space downtown just off the water.
It’s the Artists Alliance Gallery, adjacent to Jarrett Thor Fine Arts. A collection of artists in or connected to Colonial Beach came together to save the gallery space when private owners were about to give it up.
Fahrney, who’s a photographer with a fine eye, is one of the principals in the alliance that stages exhibitions, shows the work of members and takes part in the art walks in town.
He started coming to Colonial Beach on holidays and weekends and says he thinks the town is really hitting its stride these days. It offers so many cultural and fun activities that he says there’s always something interesting to do.
Fahrney said the foundation has roughly 100 members and it is always looking to add to its membership and funding.
Those interested in learning more can go online to cbcommunityfoundation.org.
