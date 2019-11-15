Peter Fahrney

Hometown: Frederick, Md.

Family: Not married, with three children who live in New Mexico and Montana.

Occupation: Retired emergency medicine physician.

Who is your role model? Dr. John Weigenstein, an emergency physician from Michigan, a man who along with Jim Mills, MD from Alexandria formed the basis for the specialty of emergency medicine. Both were gentlemen who were intelligent, dedicated, efficient and visionaries. I feel exceptionally proud to have worked with these two men in the early days of organizing emergency medicine, now an established specialty.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? That I was one of the guys who started to get emergency medicine organized in 1968 and 1969.

What’s your favorite book, movie or TV show? No favorite, I enjoy them as they come to me.

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Ben Franklin: intellect, inventor, statesman, politician, practical and a lover of the good life. He was a man at the crossroads of change without being over-inflate (even though he thought the turkey should be our national bird!).