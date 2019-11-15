Moe Petway Q&A

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Family: Wife, Avis; two daughters; five grandchildren

Occupation: Probation Program Manager, Rappahannock Regional Jail

Who is your role model? Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? My age. I will be 66 in March.

What’s your favorite TV show? "Gladiator"

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Barack Obama.