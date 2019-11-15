Mozett Petway spent much of his childhood in Washington, D.C., in a household filled with eight brothers, three sisters and a single mother.
Petway’s father died when he was just 8 years old, and that left a void.
But Petway found a way to fill it through the Boys & Girls Club.
“That was all we had in the summer,” said Petway, known to his friends as Moe.
Petway learned many things through the club, including how to box.
It’s also where he said he “learned to give back.”
The 65-year-old Spotsylvania County resident took those lessons to heart, because giving back is something Petway specializes in—from working with youth through school programs and basketball and summer camps to serving as the president of the Spotsylvania NAACP and the pastor of a church.
“He’s just always out there,” said longtime friend Anita Roberson, who met Petway 30 years ago and was quickly “inspired by his motivation.”
She said he has been such an unsung resource for the community for so many years, he deserves acknowledgement.
“He’s so selfless,” she said. “It’s all about others.”
Petway is the pastor at God’s House of Blessings church in Spotsylvania and the probation program manager at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
He served 21 years in the U.S. Army before retiring and moving to the Fredericksburg area in 1994. That’s also when he started working in the community, based at the Bragg Hill Family Life Center. Through the center, Petway started wildly popular summer basketball camps.
Petway not only paid for equipment and referees, but would coach and referee games himself. He recalled one summer when he and others running the camps painted the courts in the Stafford County Olde Forge neighborhood so games could be played.
Reminders of the work he put in for the camp pop up from time to time.
“Every now and then I run into somebody and they talk about the summer league and how fun that was,” Petway said.
The basketball camps ran for about a dozen years, but that was just one of the many programs Petway has been involved with locally.
In 2005, he established the annual Great Middle School Debate Program for middle-schoolers in Spotsylvania. The program has been adopted by the county school system.
And Petway continues to help run the Rites of Passage program with fellow co-founder Richard Fortune, something they started more than a decade ago. The program allows black men to mentor black boys, many of whom lack a father figure. The adults teach the kids practical skills while also instilling confidence and character.
His community service isn’t relegated to only the young. Petway also serves as president of the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP.
Roberson serves with Petway with the NAACP, and she said calls come in at all hours from people seeking help through the group.
And she said Petway is atop the list.
“The name is out there,” she said. “Moe Petway is out there to help people in need.”
