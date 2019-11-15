Every now and then, pieces of Elizabeth Taylor’s past come to the surface, and she’s reminded of the little girl whose stepmother beat her or locked her in a room for some small offense, like getting dirty.
When she told her father she wanted to live with her biological mother—but couldn’t because the woman wasn’t capable of taking care of her—the dad responding by putting the 6-year-old in foster care.
Her adoptive parents gave her a room with pink-and-white curtains and a sense of value she’d never known, but they faced their own demons. They divorced when she was in middle school, and her adoptive father killed himself when she was a high school freshman.
So, when Taylor sees a child misbehaving, she’s reminded that she acted the same way, long before the term “at risk” was used. She recalls the embarrassment she felt, standing in line for free lunches, or the hurt she internalized, wondering why her parents didn’t want her.
“By all accounts, my mom should be angry at the world, but she’s not, and it’s a beautiful thing to watch her blossom,” said Taylor’s only child, Kelli McBride. “It’s made me unbelievably grateful for who she is, and it’s also a testament that, even if life is difficult, you don’t give up. You keep going and you don’t let it make you bitter.”
Taylor has tapped into her own experiences to make a difference in the lives of other children as she’s led various programs during 28 years with the YMCA. She initially went to work at the Alexandria facility because she could take her daughter with her, and has advanced from a preschool teacher to chief operating officer—the No. 2 executive—of the entire Rappahannock Area YMCA system.
Her past is as much a part of her as her ever-present smile and warm greeting, whether she’s encountering an old friend or meeting someone for the first time.
“It’s made me the person I am today,” she said. “Would I be as passionate about the youth as I am if all that hadn’t happened to me?”
Passion is one word used often to describe the 52-year-old, who runs, cycles and lift weights at whichever YMCA she happens to be working.
“She’s probably one of the most passionate people I’ve ever met,” said Jim Howard, who serves on the board of the King George YMCA, which Taylor opened in 2008. “She has that enthusiasm, that love. She’s just a very special person. She not only talks about the mission, but she lives it, and it’s easy for her to tell it and get others to participate in it.”
Rappahannock Area YMCA CEO Barney Reiley has watched her suggest, then implement, signature YMCA programs such as swimming lessons for second-graders or Bright Beginnings, which provides backpacks and other supplies for children at the start of the school year.
“We gave her the ball, and she ran with it,” Reiley said. “We’ve been able to accomplish a lot, building branches and rolling out programs, and I’ve been blessed to have her in my orbit. Certainly, her success has been all on her own.”
Taylor credits those who helped her along the way, including Reiley, whom she said told her to “go for it” whenever she offered an idea. He encouraged her to get her college degree, which she earned at the University of Mary Washington, 22 years after she graduated from Gar–Field High School in Woodbridge. (She dropped out of high school for a while, then returned and got her diploma.)
Reiley also showed her the ropes of fundraising, and she estimates she talked individuals and businesses into donating more than half a million dollars for various YMCA programs or playgrounds. In recent years, one of her primary focuses has been the Summer Learning Loss Prevention program, which is now called Power Scholars.
In May 2015, Taylor proposed implementing the program for at-risk, rising third-graders in King George the following summer. It was already being held in other YMCAs, and Taylor told the King George Board of Supervisors, “We have got to do this in King George.”
For five weeks, students are exposed to lessons, cultural experiences and fun field trips designed to improve math and reading—instead of losing those skills, which often happens in the summer.
When she mentioned the idea to King George School Superintendent Rob Benson, he liked it so much that the two decided to put the program in place that very summer. Taylor raised all the needed money—the supplies, books and enrichment activities cost $1,500 per child—and pulled off the program within months.
“She’s been such a consistent champion,” Benson said, adding she raises the money or gets in-kind donations to cover supplies. “It’s been a great partnership, and a lot of kids have benefited.”
The program has grown from 20 kids in one King George school to 320 students in three counties this past summer.
“To know that I’m helping at-risk kids when I was one myself,” Taylor said, “that’s how you give back. It’s about impacting lives, and that’s just magical when a human being reaches out to another human being, just because.”
As for how she was able to transform her life as an at-risk youth into a successful professional, Taylor credits both divine assistance and the love she found from starting her own family. She was 22 when she and her first husband, Malcolm Clark, had Kelli, and she wondered how any parent could ever give up a child.
She also found healing through faith and the relationship with her mother-in-law, Dot Clark, who showed her the value of kindness, and that love is unconditional.
Even though Taylor and Malcolm Clark divorced, and she later married Barry Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor still talks daily with her former mother-in-law. She calls Dot Clark her role model, the woman who’s filled the maternal void in her life.
“Liz is a kind, sweet person, and she checks on me to see how I’m doing or if I need anything. She’s always treated me like that,” Clark said. “That’s the kind of person she is."
