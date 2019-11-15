ELIZABETH TAYLOR Q&A

Hometown: Born in Groton, Conn., but grew up in Dale City.

Family: Married to Barry Taylor with one daughter, three stepdaughters and three brothers.

Occupation: Worked for the YMCA for 28 years.

Who is your role model? Dot Clark, my daughter’s grandma. We know her as "Paw Paw."

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? I was an at-risk youth, I dropped out of high school in 1984 but did finish high school. It took me 20 years to complete my college degree. I graduated from UMW in 2006.

What’s your favorite book? My favorite book is "The Hardest Peace" by Kara Tippetts.

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Corrie ten Boom. One of my favorite quotes from her is: "The measure of a life, after all, is not its duration, but its donation."