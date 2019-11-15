It would be impossible to list all the ways Bill and Denise Micks have protected, preserved and provided access for people to the Rappahannock River.
The Micks’ canoe and kayak business, which they started in their College Heights backyard, eventually grew into the Virginia Outdoor Center, a full-service river trip business below Normandy Village in Fredericksburg. The couple said their efforts were always guided by a central goal.
“Finding ways to connect people to this Rappahannock River is what we’re about,” said Bill Micks. These days, he said, the center works to “serve nonprofits, Scout troops, churches, the YMCA, schools, parks and rec groups and others like them.”
Micks said the couple has always defined success for the Outdoor Center as being able to “pay our bills, pay the kids who work for us and help nonprofit groups like the Friends of the Rappahannock be financially successful. There were stretches where we’d go years without making any money.”
Of course, it’s the understated way of this husband and wife—both locals who attended Spotsylvania High School—to seldom blow their own horns.
When they talk about supporting local nonprofit groups, you have to prod a bit before the two retired school teachers reluctantly take credit for actions that go beyond simple support.
Explaining how the couple moved their business to the property along the river off Fall Hill Avenue, Micks noted that they “signed a lease with the Franklin family, mortgaged our house and built this Rappahannock Outdoor Center building. It was a scary step, and I had to ask Denise to sign on that dotted line next to me.”
Micks said the outfitting business, which provides canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, bikes and other transportation, grew quickly once moving to the new space. At that point, he said, Friends of the Rappahannock had become a solid nonprofit agency with a small office downtown.
“We invited them to move in upstairs, and they’ve been here ever since,” said Micks, who said the group wasn’t charged for the space. “We’ve always supported any and all of their programs and fundraisers.”
The couple said there came a time later when the property they were leasing became available for purchase. They were part of an effort to raise money, the property was purchased and the “building and property was gifted to Friends of the Rappahannock.”
“John Tippet led the crusade to come up with the money to secure the property for FOR forever, with a conservation easement on it,” said Micks. “Long after Denise and I are gone, the organization will continue to serve the river and this community.”
Denise said as a child in Spotsylvania, she fished in a pond in her backyard and spent all the hours she could enjoying the outdoors.
“I was certainly not allergic to dirt or the outdoors,” she said.
Bill grew up in Fredericksburg and went to school in Spotsylvania because the aunt who raised him was a principal at a county school.
His exposure and connection to the river came through Boy Scouts. His first trip went from Ely’s Ford to Motts Run with Dr. George Brumble, who taught canoeing for the American Red Cross.
“I just loved it out there from the start,” said Micks, who noted that Brumble kept in touch with youngsters who’d gotten the paddling bug, taking them on trips down the Rappahannock and Shenandoah rivers.
When the college years came, Bill went off to Virginia Commonwealth University, Denise to Old Dominion University, eventually meeting and marrying back home. They put in full careers as teachers: Bill as a physical education teacher at Drew Middle School and Stafford High; Denise teaching for all but one year at Chancellor Elementary School.
Their outfitting business began on a shoestring in the backyard of their College Avenue house.
Micks said the business operated in its first year with three Grumman aluminum canoes and they didn’t have a trailer yet: “We had suction cups and 2-by-4s we’d put on people’s cars when they came to pick up the boats.”
The business took off as Micks began teaching classes and running trips, up to six boats the second year and up to 30 a few years later. Soon enough, they negotiated a 30-year lease on the property where the Outdoor Center sits.
Denise said in the early years, they had one or two young employees, most of them students of Bill’s.
“Now, there are 25 to 30 who work here in the summer,” she said.
Micks said although he’s often the one who customers and groups see, Denise has always been a full partner from the start.
“When we started, I was still coaching and would be away much of the time,” he said. “She’d deal with customers Fridays and Saturdays, loading boats on trailers, paying bills, answering emails and fixing food for kids that worked here on the weekends. At the new building, she continued to run the show.”
The couple noted that operating the paddle/trip business and having summers off as teachers was a mix that worked, and said there was also always a perfect symbiosis between the business and FOR.
“We’re extremely compatible and complement each other in many ways,” said Micks, adding that the couple always knew that the stronger FOR could become the better off the river would be.
Added Denise, “We have done everything we possibly could to support them. We’ve helped with fundraising, provided boats so people could connect to the river and learn its story.”
Denise said one drawback for her husband, who lives to get out on the river, is that he has spent so much time getting others onto it that he seldom gets to enjoy it himself from May to October.
“He waits until cold weather to get out there,” Denise said.
Her husband noted that he has many different spots he enjoys paddling on the Rappahannock and elsewhere in late fall, in winter and early spring.
“Denise comes with me, because she loves it as much as I do,” he said. “The one plus at those times of year is that we have the rivers to ourselves.”
The pair said they strongly believe that putting people out on the beautiful and scenic Rappahannock River is the best way to make them advocates for it, noting that first-timers are always stuck by how unsullied it is by development.
“Decades ago, when I first got out there, in the late ’50s, I was struck by that same thing, by the river’s unspoiled natural beauty,” said Micks. “And the river above Fredericksburg hasn’t changed from then, the corridor still as rich and green. Now it will stay that way because of the conservation easements on the shorelines.”
Acknowledging that he and Denise have played a part in environmental efforts and fundraisers, Micks said it feels like it’s all gone by quickly.
“I could not have imagined, and really do feel proud of the piece of the pie we’ve been for environmental efforts,” said Micks. “We physically gave it a home, so it was already here when the effort to buy the property happened. It always made sense for it and us to be here together.”
