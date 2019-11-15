Bill and Denise Micks

Hometown: His, Fredericksburg; Hers, Spotsylvania County

Family: A daughter, Katherine

Occupations: Retired teachers, still operate Rappahannock Outdoor Center

Q&A with Bill Micks

Who is your role model? My role model was my Boy Scout leader, George Grumble.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? People probably don't know I collect rope.

What’s your favorite book, movie or TV show? My favorite movie is "Rio Grande," made in 1950 with John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara.

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? I would like to spend a day John Wesley Powell.