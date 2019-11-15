LINDA CARTER Q&A

Hometown: Summit, N.J.

Family: Married to Russ. Has a daughter, Megan; a son, Cordis; and two grandsons, Carter and Maeson.

Occupation: What do you do with an economics degree from a liberal arts college? I was lucky to become an assistant to a vice president of a major brokerage firm who dealt with commodities. At age 24, I was trading cocoa beans and helping to test a computerized trading model for doctoral candidates. Moved on to help set up a consulting firm doing performance measurement of investments for large labor, state and city organizations. That morphed into office manager for a fund group and did performance measurement for 30 years until retirement in 2009. I continued to work with one of the funds until June.

Who is your role model? I grew up in the 1960s with the civil rights and women’s lib movements, so my role models are all those who fought and continue to fight to bring equality to all people.

What is something about yourself that might come as a surprise to others? My “trading” days on Wall Street and that I did three varsity sports in college, field hockey, basketball and lacrosse. When Carter was younger, I used to help him practice his lacrosse catches.

What’s your favorite book, movie or TV show? I’m more into Broadway, opera and classical music so I would have to say “Les Mis,” “Cats” and “Man of La Mancha.”

If you could spend one day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be? Maya Angelou.