The women didn’t set out to revolutionize food pantries. They just wanted to put some fresh fruits and vegetables on the table.
But in so doing, the trio of Linda Carter, Linda Miller and Chris Cook—known collectively as the “LLC”—has kicked to the curb some previously held notions about food distribution. The three offer “shoppers” both fresh produce and a choice of items, instead of handing them a prefilled box. They also invite people to come back as often as they want and to tell all their friends.
LLC are the backbone of The Table at St. George’s Episcopal Church in downtown Fredericksburg, where food offerings run from apples to zucchini, and the program is set up more like a market than a traditional food pantry.
Word of mouth has spread to the point that, on an average week, each shopper takes home 25 pounds of food. About 15 pounds of that is whatever is in season—squash and cucumbers, melons and tomatoes, along with year-round staples such as bananas and potatoes.
“Weekly, this turns out to be about 3,500 pounds of food going to almost 200 families,” said Russell Carter (Linda Carter’s husband) in nominating the trio for The Free Lance–Star’s Difference Makers.
Elizabeth Borst, executive director of Virginia Community Food Connections, called the LLC “an amazing team of dedicated volunteers.”
“The faith, commitment and energy these women represent is truly a model for the community,” Borst said. “I am inspired by them and the work they do.”
‘A BETTER WAY’Until seven years ago, St. George’s held a traditional emergency food pantry in which those who needed help got enough bagged and boxed food to last two people two days. Linda Carter was involved and, as she talked with clients, learned that those with diabetes or high blood pressure couldn’t tolerate the high levels of salt and sugar in prepackaged foods.
“They were either throwing it out or trading with other people,” she said. “We started saying, ‘There’s got to be a better way to do this.’ ”
At the time, she didn’t know Miller or Cook, except as fellow church members. But the three found themselves drawn together in the pursuit of healthier options.
At first, one of them would camp out at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, from which the team buys a lot of staples, and snatch up any fresh food that came through. That become too labor intensive, and the team explored avenues to buy produce so they’d have a consistent amount each week.
Borst connected LLC with Westmoreland County farmer Veronica Flores and her family. She sells The Table crates of items, at reduced rates, after she returns from Northern Virginia markets on Sundays.
Initially, the team stored cantaloupes and carrots in hallways or under pews until Cook started seeking grants to help the program.
One from the diocese provided produce in 2013; another was specifically for fruit. A $30,000 grant from the Honeywell Foundation and administered through the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region allowed them to offer both morning and evening distributions on Tuesdays.
Then, the team found a cooling unit, but needed permission from the City Council to put it in place. Cook remembers how nervous she was, making the presentation, twice, to officials.
Permission was granted to tuck the cooling unit into a nook on the George Street side of the church. Builders donated doors and a slate roof that matched nearby architecture.
“It actually turned out to be wonderful,” Cook said.
‘GOD WILL PROVIDE’
While the team scratched together donations and grants to pay bills, Cook dreamed of having a year’s budget in reserve. Linda Miller thought it was doable.
“My belief is, ‘If you’re doing God’s work, God will provide,’ ” she said.
The Table has a $65,000 annual budget, with about $5,000 coming from St. George’s and the rest from individuals, community groups or grants. The church also provides the necessary space.
In addition to the Tuesday offerings, the LLC established The Table in the World and started taking fresh produce to elderly or low-income residents who couldn’t make it to the church. Table in the World distributes to five city sites and provides fresh food for seniors through programs offered by Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging.
Likewise, when federal workers were furloughed earlier this year, the trio quickly put together a pop-up market for those affected.
The Table has become a model for other pantries, Borst said.
“Getting healthy food to those who need it most is a huge need in the region,” she said, “where 11.7 percent of residents are food insecure.”
‘NOT JUST THE FOOD’
All those who work at The Table are volunteers, including Carter, Miller and Cook, who each give about 30 hours a week to its operation.
“They have been consistent and reliable volunteers, working tirelessly to ensure that The Table shows up week in, week out for our shoppers,” said the Rev. Areeta Bridgemohan, associate rector at St. George’s. “The Table is a place of inclusivity, welcome, grace and abundance.”
That’s obvious from the assortment of people who unload trucks or line up crates of food. Some come from St. George’s or nearby congregations, while others don’t regularly darken a church door.
Helpers include homeless people and retired judges, grandmothers who thought they were finished with parenting but find themselves raising the next generation, along with teenagers or young adults who either want to put in community service hours or are ordered by the court to do so.
Each Tuesday, participants at The Table who so desire can pray with a church member or talk with a lawyer from Legal Aid Works about landlord disputes, hospital bills or custody matters. They might hear ways to cook kohlrabi (a German turnip) or learn about a free dental clinic in the area.
“It’s just been amazing,” Cook said. “We’ve come to the realization it’s not just the food. We try to help the mind, body and the spirit."
