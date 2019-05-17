Readers have made this year’s Best of the ’Burg edition of The Free Lance–Star’s upcoming Discover magazine even better than before.
Not only did they recommend additional subcategories—189 compared with 151 last year, but the number of readers who made nominations, the number of nominations themselves and the resulting vote total increased dramatically.
The results are available in the Discover magazine, which is inside this Friday’s Free Lance–Star.
The newspaper has, for several years, polled readers to determine their favorite bakeries, barbershops and other businesses and organizations. The annual event used to be known as Readers’ Choice, but was rebranded as Best of the ’Burg in 2018.
That year, 22,000 readers voted in the online poll to pick the best of the best in eight major categories. They included health and beauty; dining, drinks and nightlife; professional services; entertainment and leisure; children’s services; pets; shopping; and automotive. Afterward, readers called, emailed and wrote letters recommending a number of tweaks.
Not only did the number of subcategories increase as a result, but the process itself was also streamlined. Instead of voting on all nominees as they did in 2018, readers cast their ballots only for the top five in each subcategory. The task would have been daunting otherwise, as the total number of nominations, which included repeats, increased from 22,880 in 2018 to 159,160 this year.
More readers also voted this go-round. The tally was 433,177 votes this year compared with more than 170,000 in 2018.
Michelle L. Ditzler, The Free Lance–Star’s digital marketing manager, said the newspaper’s advertising staff got lots of compliments for the professionalism of the revamped poll last year, and thinks that’s one reason people were more willing to participate this year. She added that the staff has become better at branding the contest, creating engaging ads for it and knowing which social media platforms to use.
“Our sales staff was really excited about it, and talking about it, and getting people to engage and hyping it up,” she said.
This year’s Discover edition reveals the top three finishers in each subcategory and highlights the winners in three major categories: Roxbury Lawn & Garden Center, the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail/Canal Path and the band Whiskey Revival.