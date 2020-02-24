This is a sad time for snow lovers.
Every morning for the past four months, we have been looking at the 15-day weather forecast in search of possible winter storms. Now, with March less than a week away, it is time to give up.
Yes, we might still have snow next month or even into the first two weeks of April, but, as the old people used to say, it won’t amount to anything.
Snow in November is exciting and signals the possibility of a hard winter. Snow in December, especially around Christmas, is magical.
January snow is lonesome snow because storms are usually followed by a long stretch of cold weather that keeps everyone isolated.
February storms are usually followed by a quick thaw that results in plenty of mud. February snow is a dirty snow.
But March snow? March snow is a nuisance. By March, we have given up on winter and are in a spring frame of mind. We’re ready to plant gardens and clean up the yard and get out the short-sleeved shirts. March snow, which melts practically overnight, just gets in the way.
As for April snow, well, it is just a real pain in the butt.
So, around the middle of February, snow lovers just give up the ghost and stop looking at the 15-day forecast. Now we just want winter to be over.
This has been a rotten winter. We’ve had 3 inches of snow at my house and the most I’ve heard of anywhere in the region is 5 inches, which is the amount I predicted last September.
Oh, I know the Farmers’ Almanac called for a hard winter, but then those periodicals forecast big snowstorms every year. You can’t get all excited about a Farmers’ Almanac prediction.
Then, there were those TV weathermen who predicted all those East Coast storms and 25–35 inches of snow. This year, the Gulf of Mexico low-pressure systems went up the Ohio Valley and not up the coast. Two hundred miles makes a big difference when it comes to winter storms.
Instead of snow, we got rain, days and days of clouds and rain. And the rain turned into mud that never froze because we had no prolonged periods of cold.
It has been a miserable winter, as you can tell by looking into any field where a farmer has been feeding hay to his cattle. Pastures have become quagmires for the second winter in a row, and unless we have a moist summer, they will harden and crack in the hot sun and farmers will lose grass.
But let’s not concentrate on the bad, but look to the good. Daylight Saving Time begins in less than two weeks and there is more time to work and play outside in the evenings.
If the weather accommodates, you can get your early garden started anytime now. If the ground is dry enough, you can plant beets, onions, peas, greens and potatoes. In fact, all should be in the ground by the middle of March.
Cabbage and broccoli should be transplanted in about two weeks, too. The seasons are changing.
The bad thing about longer days and warmer temperatures is that within a month we will probably have to mow our lawns for the first time. I’m not looking forward to that.
As I have said many times, mowing grass is nothing but an exercise in futility. The more you mow, the more the grass grows. And mown grass is useless. You can’t sell it and you can’t eat it. It doesn’t even make good bedding for animals.
But the grass will grow, so now is a good–time to get your mower ready. That’s another disadvantage of lawn mowing—it costs money for machinery and gas.
Farmers start to get busier about now. Typically, lime (which takes a few months to work into the soil) is put down in the winter, but March is the time to spread fertilizer on the hayfields.
And nearer the coast, where the weather is warmer, some farmers will start planting corn by the last week in March or the first two weeks of April. Let’s hope the ground dries some before then.
For all intents and purposes, winter—what little there was of it—is now over. We still might get an inch or two of snow, but that’s about it.
Should we expect an early spring? I have a feeling things will warm up rapidly.
But just remember that March is a mean month with no redeeming qualities.
I wouldn’t put away the raincoat or get my shorts out anytime soon.
