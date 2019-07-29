Good gracious! August is about here. Where has this year gone?
Seems like only yesterday that I was planting my garden and now, for all intents and purposes, the growing season is over.
Oh, I have some tomatoes left and a few watermelons, but that’s it. The season started early and it ended early.
Is that the result of climate change? I don’t know. But everything came in much earlier than usual this year.
If climate change is the reason, then it will be good for me, because I had the best crops this season than I have had in years. My pantry is full of canned goods and I’m ready for winter.
Winter. It is hard to think about winter when the temperature is 90 degrees, but we’re heading in that direction. Three months from now, snow is possible.
And the transition to fall and winter begins in August. Yes, I know summer technically lasts until Sept. 20, but there are subtle changes that occur in August that lead the way into autumn.
The days have already started getting shorter, but that change will become much more pronounced as August wears on. By the end of the month, the sun will set almost 40 minutes earlier and we will have lost more than an hour of daylight.
There is a psychological change that occurs as the month of August begins and much of it has to do with school. It used to be that August was a summer month because school didn’t begin until after Labor Day. Now, some schools open as early as Aug. 12. When we see that yellow school bus pass, we think fall.
School starting on Aug. 12. How can that be? That is only one day after Dog Days go out and Dog Days used to mark the middle of summer. No more. Schools, more than climate change, now determine our seasons.
By the end of August, you’ll start to see the dogwood leaves start turning red and purple and poplar leaves will begin to wither.
The farmers will begin cutting corn for silage around the end of August and the early soybeans will begin turning brown. The last cutting of hay will be underway.
Football games—high school, college and pro—will begin in August. That’s a sure sign of autumn.
And you’ll be hearing the chirping of crickets as the month wears on.
You might also be hearing hurricane warnings because when we reach late August, we are nearing the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which has been pretty calm so far. But if you are contemplating a late-month beach trip, you might want to keep this fact in mind.
Accommodations in the Bahamas and other Atlantic/Caribbean islands are much cheaper in late August and early September for a reason. Your vacation might get blown away.
I would almost be willing to bet you dollars to doughnuts that some stores will have Halloween decorations out by Aug. 31.
Speaking of Halloween, do you realize that August is the only month of the year that has no holidays? Not one. Looking back, about the only major historical dates in August are the 6th and 9th, the dates the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
There are not even any religious holidays next month.
So, get ready for August, a somewhat blah month that is neither summer nor fall. The days may be hot, but the school buses tell you that cold weather is just around the corner. And with no holidays, you won’t get any days off from work next month unless you take vacation time.
Despite all its shortcomings, I kinda like August. By the time it arrives, I’m getting tired of hot weather and the garden and I’m looking for new adventures.
And, to tell you the truth, I also like August hurricanes because they often provide the only excitement of the month.
So get ready for that psychological change that occurs when the first day of August arrives.
That swing month will put you in an autumn frame of mind. Just wait and see.