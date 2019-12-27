WHEN does civil unrest turn into civil disobedience and then into civil war?
As we enter this holiday of peace and goodwill, we stand on the precipice of defiance and possibly violence, especially here in Virginia.
A soon-to-be Democratic General Assembly is threatening to pass new stricter gun laws, and many Virginians are vowing to ignore any new ordinances.
But some are taking this gun-law business into a scary phase. On Facebook and other media sites, a few people are hinting at violence if the General Assembly threatens to take their arms away.
The division between Democrats and Republicans has concerned me for several years and I have written a number of columns on the subject. Still, the rift gets wider.
It amazes me how the citizens of the same country can hate each other to such a degree. As I have said before, the only point in American history when two factions were so much at odds was in the late 1850s and we all know what happened then.
If you study history, you will find out that before the Civil War, law-enforcement officials in the South did the same thing that some Virginia law- enforcement officials are doing now—vowing not to enforce any unfavorable law that was passed.
Such statements as much as incited riots because Southerners felt that the law would back them if they became violent. So they turned to violence.
Some of these people on social media are taking this “I’ll die before I give up my guns!” threat a little too far. Some of the posts I read on Facebook come close to being treasonous. You just don’t advocate civil war unless you really mean it.
I know some of the people who pass these posts along and many are old big-bellied men who couldn’t march a mile with a water gun. They don’t want war; they just want to shout a little.
But their words stir the emotions of other younger, more-unstable individuals that might be tempted to start shooting at someone. Remember Charlottesville? It took only one nut with a bad temper to turn a bad situation into a deadly one.
Remember, too, that just one act of violence can set the gun owners’ agenda back months or even years—or maybe destroy it altogether. And if someone proposes violence and law enforcement seems to be on his side, some idiot is going to start shooting in the name of gun rights. Then the anti-gun lobby will really have an argument.
I am all for Second Amendment rights and being free to have a weapon to protect myself. But I am not an advocate of starting a shooting war in a nation loaded for bear.
Civil wars don’t stop with a few shots fired. Go to Syria or some other war-torn country and look around at burned out houses, orphaned children and freshly dug graves. Go back to America’s Civil War. What started as a noble cause to some ended up with the destruction of the South.
We already have mini-civil wars in many of America’s inner cities with casualties occurring every night. Folks, that kind of carnage and looting could come to your neighborhood. It just takes one spark to set off the powder keg.
I am fully aware of the lessons learned in Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union and I know why our forefathers were adamant that Americans be allowed to bear arms. But let’s not panic yet.
As I have said before, it would take a repeal of the Second Amendment (which is often misrepresented on social media) before the government starts taking away your guns. We are a long way from that happening.
And a state cannot override federal laws, so the Virginia General Assembly can only do so much.
Remember too that freedom of speech only goes so far and if you start advocating a civil war on social media, you are going to draw the attention of federal officials who WILL (unlike local police) prosecute you.
Worse yet, your words may work some idiot—or group of idiots—into a frenzy and really start a war, especially if they think the law is on their side.
Think before you make posts of hate and violence. This is serious stuff we’re talking about.
America is a nation on edge in many respects. As I said, one spark may start a war.
