The holidays are over. The bright lights have been taken down, the Christmas tree has been hauled off and half the toys the kids got from Santa are now broken.
We have done our duty and fed the homeless their two annual meals (Thanksgiving and Christmas), so now we can go back to calling these people “bums” when we pass them begging near the Walmart parking lot.
The good cheer we dug deep to find is now gone as we contemplate January and the holiday bills that start arriving in the mail.
January is what my Indian ancestors referred to as “The Moon of the Hawk” and if you drive down the highway on almost any cold afternoon you’ll understand why.
There, sitting on electric poles or TV cable wires, you’ll see chicken hawks and red-tailed hawks watching for mice or other small animals to show themselves in the brown grass below.
These predatory birds still hunt in about the same places almost every day during the month of January, especially during the relative warmth of cold afternoons. Then, in February, they disappear as they begin nesting.
January is a bad month for old people. It is a fact that more deaths occur in January than any other months. Many old people find the strength to make it through the holidays only to give up during the cold days and long nights of January.
It is the same with wild animals. January is the great equalizer for the weak and infirm of almost every species.
Still, nature evens everything out because more babies are conceived in January than any other month. Life goes on.
But enough of this doom and gloom. Let’s look on the bright side. The days are getting longer and by the end of the month, it will be light at 6 p.m. Surely that’s something to live for.
Baseball’s spring training starts in six weeks, and in seven weeks, there will be Grapefruit League games on TV.
The seed catalogs have already started coming in the mail and gardeners will be planting spring crops in eight weeks. By then, daylight saving time will be returning, so it won’t get dark before 7:30 p.m.
Many Januaries are cold and snowy, but it doesn’t appear this will be a bad one. The 15-day weather forecast shows no sign of any real cold or snow, and if we make it to the 20th of the month, winter is half over.
There is the mud, but even that won’t be so bad if the ground doesn’t freeze solid and then thaw.
Hey! Things are looking up unless you’re a snow lover. The temperatures seem to want to stay about average and frozen precipitation keeps trending to our north. Looks like a wimp of a January to me.
There are lots of sporting events this month. The NFL playoffs are underway and ACC basketball shifts into high gear in January. Then there is high school basketball almost every Tuesday and Friday night.
My biggest problem (aside from longing for a good blizzard) is finding enough cold nights to burn all the two-year-old wood in my stack. When the daytime high is 50 degrees, I don’t need much of a fire to take the chill off the night.
No, as Januaries go, this appears to be a good one. Of course, things can change in a heartbeat and the polar express can whip down later in the month. And we can still have a good blizzard between now and March.
But if you don’t like winter, look at it this way. If we had gotten a foot of snow in early December, it could have laid around for three months. A late January or February snow can’t last but so long because the days are getting longer and the sun’s strength is increasing.
So don’t let January get you down. Spring is right around the corner. If you don’t believe me, just visit your nearest department store. I’ll bet you dollars to doughnuts they’re already putting warm weather clothes on display.
The Moon of the Hawk will be a good one this year. No snow and no real cold.
At least that’s what the Indian in me predicts.
