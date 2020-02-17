Occasionally, when there is a slow TV night (and even with 1,000 channels, there still seem to be many such evenings), I turn on one of the old “Perry Mason” shows.
These shows were filmed in the late 1950s and ’60s, and there are always two things that stand out to me concerning the culture of the times.
First, the day didn’t end at 7 p.m. with everyone in bed by 9. Why, Perry and Della Street, his secretary, were often eating dinner at 9 p.m. or even later. Back then they didn’t “roll up the sidewalk” at sundown as we often do now.
The second thing is that everyone smoked, especially in the late-1950s shows. By 1963, following the surgeon general’s report on the dangers of tobacco, actors on the show didn’t light up nearly as much.
But in the early shows, they did. Perry even had a cigarette box on his desk and offered a smoke to almost every prospective client that entered his office. Most accepted.
In those days, many talk show hosts kept a lighted cigarette on the set from the opening announcements to the final credits. Groucho Marx always had a cigar in his mouth during “You Bet Your Life.”
I bring all this up because today, with strict laws, it is rare to see someone smoking in public—and never on TV unless it is in an old show. When I was a child, it was rare not to see people smoking in restaurants, stores and even government buildings. A cloud of smoke hung below almost every ceiling.
Some high schools even had smoking areas as late as the 1980s, and smoking in the boys’ room was so common that there was even an old rock ’n’ roll song of the same name.
Yes, sagging a cigarette was about the coolest thing ever, and around 1960, the Marlboro Man, wearing his Stetson hat and that rawhide fleece-lined coat and sitting tall atop a fine cow horse, was America’s macho man.
Since Sir Walter Raleigh, America, for whatever reason, has had a love affair with tobacco. Men smoked, women smoked (to look chic) and kids were trying to imitate their parents by the time they were 10.
My grandfather not only smoked, but also chewed. Chewing tobacco was popular, especially among country men, prior to World War II.
There is one form of tobacco use, however, that doesn’t get much press—snuff.
When I was a child, “dipping snuff” was something that only country women did and then only in the extreme privacy of their own homes.
There was an old lady named Bertha Jenkins that would sometimes come into my Aunt Dora’s store and buy a can of snuff (they were very small cans). I had to ask what it was and what it was used for.
As far as I know, Bertha was my aunt’s only customer who bought snuff, so there were usually only four or five cans at most on the shelf at any given time. Dipping snuff was not all that popular.
Then, in the mid-1970s, when smoking was becoming unpopular, some men took up the nasty habit of using this form of “smokeless tobacco.” And Dallas Cowboys’ running back Walt Garrison was snuff’s poster boy.
“Just a pinch between your cheek and gum” was Garrison’s catch phrase and it won over many converts. Soon, this celebrity in a cowboy hat (like the Marlboro Man) had America dipping snuff.
I remember laughing the first time I saw Garrison’s commercial. Dipping snuff was something old ladies did in secret. Would men really take up an old ladies’ habit? They did. And most of the converts were athletes, coaches and cops.
I have never figured out why. Maybe sitting spitting into a Coke bottle or a plastic cup makes these men (I have not known a woman since Bertha who dipped snuff) feel more masculine.
Dipping snuff has got to be the nastiest tobacco habit ever. There is nothing more revolting than sitting around a guy with a half a bottle of brown spit by his side.
If you dip and you’re offended, tough stuff. I make no apologies.
Chewing tobacco was bad enough, but at least most chewers either went outside to spit or spit in the wood stove. To constantly be spitting into a bottle while sitting in the living room watching TV is nasty. There is no other word for it.
But this is America and you can do what you want in your own living room.
Tobacco users have come a long way in the past three generations, from smoke on the ceiling to spit on the floor.
America just can’t give up tobacco.
